David Robbins named new president of Campus Crusade for Christ International

David Robbins, a longtime ministry leader with Campus Crusade for Christ International, popularly known as Cru in the U.S., has been selected as the new president of the interdenominational Christian evangelism and discipleship ministry.

Robbins, 46, is expected to assume his new role starting in July, the ministry announced in a release to The Christian Post Wednesday.

“I am deeply humbled to get to serve the Lord in this new role alongside faithful and faith-filled staff, volunteers and partners around the world,” Robbins said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to trust God to pursue our mission so that people in every tongue, tribe and nation can come to know and follow Jesus.”

Cru was founded as “Campus Crusade for Christ” in 1951 by Bill and Vonette Bright on the campus of UCLA. It is now one of the largest Christian organizations in the world, with more than 16,000 staff serving in 190 countries.

Prior to being named at the president of Cru, Robbins served as the CEO of FamilyLife, another Cru ministry focused on helping families grow closer to God and each other, since 2017. He has also worked with Cru doing ministry work in Italy, New York City and other parts of the U.S. where he demonstrated a passion for evangelism and discipleship, the ministry said.

Robbins will replace Steve Sellers at the helm of Cru. Sellers announced he would step down from the role in January.

“I’ve spent nearly five decades dedicated to this ministry, and I believe the best years of our ministry are still ahead,” Sellers said in a statement. “It was a joy to serve for a season as president, and I feel absolutely confident that God has His hand on David Robbins to lead us into the future, focused on our unchanging mission of evangelism and discipleship.”

Barry Cannada, chairman of the board of directors of Cru, said they selected Robbins to lead the ministry from a diverse pool of candidates and their decision was unanimous after much prayer and discussion.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the thousands of staff members, volunteers, and donors worldwide who prayed for us as we sought the Lord’s guidance for the next president. Throughout the rigorous search process, it was a privilege to witness the quality and calling of Campus Crusade for Christ International/Cru’s faithful leaders across the globe,” he said. “On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to announce David Robbins as the next president of Campus Crusade for Christ International/Cru.”