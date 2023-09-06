DC police not investigating local abortion clinic in 5 aborted babies case

Authorities are not investigating an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C., as part of a case involving the discovery of five aborted babies at a residence in the nation’s capital.

Last year, five aborted babies were discovered at the home of a pro-life activist in the District of Columbia, with pro-life groups claiming that they were unlawfully aborted at the Washington Surgi-Clinic, which is overseen by abortionist Cesare Santangelo.

In brief comments emailed to The Christian Post on Tuesday, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department stated that they were not investigating Santangelo or his abortion clinic.

“We never had an open case on Santangelo,” explained an MPD spokesperson, adding that the investigation into the remains of the five aborted babies “is still open.”

In March of last year, the pro-life activist group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising announced that they had discovered the remains of five aborted babies that they argued had been the victims of late-term partial-birth abortion, an illegal abortion procedure.

In a statement released in May of 2022, PAAU accused Santangelo of having either killed the babies via partial-birth abortion or possibly killed them after they were born.

Outrage over the discovery led dozens of Republican members of Congress to sign a letter to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling for an investigation into the cause of death of the five babies.

“Official statements made by the Metropolitan Police of DC have made the assumption that each preborn baby died as the result of a legal abortion,” read the letter from April 2022.

“However, we question whether such a conclusion can be reasonably reached regarding the cause of death for each preborn baby until an official autopsy is performed.”

The letter called for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the matter, adding that “justice is indiscriminately due to the born and preborn, without regard to numbers, wealth, or rank.”

“There is no compensatory reparation that may be provided to those injured by the abhorrent act of partial-birth abortion. As such, justice demands that at the very least, an investigation be conducted to ensure that anyone conducting these illegal, abhorrent acts against the most innocent among us may be prosecuted,” the letter stated.

Last week, members of PAAU, including the group’s director of activism and mutual aid, Lauren Handy, were found guilty of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for blockading the entrances to an abortion clinic in 2020.