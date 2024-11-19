Home News Denzel Washington says he kissed another man in deleted 'Gladiator II' scene

Popular actor and professing Christian Denzel Washington recently said he kissed another man during the filming of the forthcoming film "Gladiator II," but the scene was cut before the final version of the film was released, a claim the director has refuted.

In an interview to promote "Gladiator II" with the LGBT news outlet Gayety, the Oscar-winning actor talked about playing Roman emperor Macrinus. Washington was asked about "how gay" he thought the Roman empire was. In response, he referenced a particular scene.

"I actually kissed a man in the film, but they took it out. They cut it," he said. "I think they got chicken."

The actor elaborated, "I kissed a guy full on the lips. I guess they weren't ready for that yet."

Washington also joked that the scene became a "kiss of death," as his character killed the other shortly after.

"Gladiator II" marks director Ridley Scott's return to the franchise that began with the 2000 blockbuster "Gladiator." The sequel stars Paul Mescal alongside Washington and Pedro Pascal.

A source later told The New York Post that the kiss was filmed but noted that "it wasn't a sexy kiss," echoing Washington's description of the lip-lock as a "kiss of death."

Scott denied Washington's claim about the kiss in comments to Variety, which reported that the script mentions how Washington's character was in previous relationships with other men.

"They never did. They acted the moment — it didn't happen," Scott stated.

Washington told Variety at the premiere that the kiss was simply a "peck" on the lips.

"It really is much ado about nothing," Washington was quoted as saying. "They're making more of it than it was. I kissed him on his hands, I gave him a peck, and I killed him."

On social media, some expressed surprise at Washington's comments, as the actor has publicly professed to be a Christian. Washington previously told The Christian Post he tries to use his platform to highlight stories that exemplify true sacrifice, faith and heroism.

"In this day and age, you know, it's tough," the Academy Award winner said in a 2021 interview. "There's so many negative influences out there; social media, obviously, all the obvious ones, but the enemy is the enemy. So we are affected by what's outside of us, but it magnifies or accelerates what's really inside of us."

The actor previously said he felt God tell him to "feed my sheep," adding: "What I found out in the last couple of years is there are all kinds of sheep. So that's why I talk to experienced shepherds to help guide me."

"The world has changed. What is our role as a man? The John Wayne formula is not quite a fit right now. But strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, patience are God's gift to us as men. We have to cherish that, not abuse it," the actor said during "The Better Man Event" in 2021.

"What I played in the movies is not who I am; it's what I played," he stressed. "I'm not going to sit or stand on any pedestal and tell you about what I had in mind for you or your soul. Because the fact of the matter is, in the whole 40-year process, I was struggling for my own soul.

"[The Bible] says in the last days, we'll become lovers of ourselves. The number one photograph now is a selfie. So, we all want to lead. We're willing to do anything — ladies and young men — to be influential. ... Fame is a monster and we all have these ladders and battles, roads we have to walk in our given lives. Be you famous or whoever's out there listening, we all have our individual challenges. It's cliché [but] money, don't make it better. It doesn't. Fame just magnifies the problems and the opportunities," Washington continued.

He advised listeners to "stay on your knees" and "watch me, but listen to God."

"I hope that the words in my mouth and the meditation of my heart are pleasing in God's sight, but I'm human. I'm just like you. What I have will not keep me on this Earth for one more day. Share what you know, inspire who you can, seek advice. If you want to talk to one someone, talk to the one that can do something about it. Constantly develop those habits."