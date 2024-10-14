Home News Detroit Lions player expresses confidence that 'God will cover' injured teammate

A Detroit Lions football is expressing confidence that God will look after one of his teammates who was injured during their game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Video footage from Lions player David Montgomery’s postgame interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews Sunday shows the athlete addressing the injury sustained by his teammate, Aidan Hutchinson, during the game against the Cowboys. When asked what he and his teammates were saying to Hutchinson, Montgomery responded “The first thing that I always do, I give grace and I give thanks to God.”

“I asked Him to cover him,” Montgomery added. “There’s prayers up to him and I know God will cover him.”

The Detroit Lions released a statement on X Monday morning providing an update on Montgomery’s medical condition. “Aidan Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas last night,” the team announced. “Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play at this time.”

Despite Hutchinson’s injury forcing him off to the sidelines, the Lions emerged victorious over the Cowboys, beating the team 47-9.

Montgomery’s Christian faith is displayed prominently on his social media accounts. His X page features the phrase “All In Gods Timing” alongside several emojis of praying hands in his biography while the cover photo features a verse from Psalm 27.

“The LORD is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life — of whom shall I be afraid?” the Scripture passage asks.

The pinned post on Montgomery’s X account features a 2019 reflection looking back on the athlete’s time as a football player at Iowa State University accompanied by a caption reading “To God Be The Glory !!!!”

As Montgomery declared his plans to enter the NFL draft in the message, he wrote “First and foremost, I thank God for watching over me and guiding me always.”

Montgomery, who played for the Chicago Bears before joining the Lions, elaborated on his Christian faith during an August 2022 press conference. He explained that had no intention of “giving any validation to anyone but God.” Montgomery told reporters, “I’m on a spiritual journey right now for myself.”

The football player highlighted how he put a premium on “keeping the main thing the main thing,” adding “It really is God.” According to Montgomery, “I’m going to go out every day with the opportunity to be the best that I can be. When it’s all said and done, God will take me and put me where I need to be.”

Montgomery also insisted that keeping his focus on God made his NFL career easier: “When you’re going through life and you have your journeys and you have your trials and you kind of have your ups and your downs, when you don’t have anything to grasp onto or believe in, it becomes a lot harder and it creates unnecessary pressures,"he said.

“When you got God and you’re really relying on Him … the pressures that you thought you had, they just disappear because you’re not doing it by yourself. And there’s nothing that I go out there and do on the willpower of myself and I understand that with God, I can do everything but without God, I can do nothing,” he added.