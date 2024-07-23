Home News 'Disastrous for human rights': Pro-life leaders fear a Kamala Harris presidency

Following President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, various pro-life activists are drawing attention to her record as an avid supporter of abortion and abortion organizations.

The possibility of the 59-year-old former California senator becoming president has pro-life leaders concerned that she will pursue policies that go further than the Biden administration ever did to increase access to abortion.

Harris, also a former attorney general of California, has been a staunch supporter of abortion throughout her political career and initiated the prosecution of activists who released undercover videos about Planned Parenthood in 2015.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Harris has made it clear that she opposes the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Earlier this year, pro-life advocates condemned Harris' decision to tour a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Minnesota instead of visiting one of the state's numerous pro-life pregnancy centers.

The following pages highlight four pro-life leaders' reactions to the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency.