Home News ‘Disciples in the Moonlight’ imagines Christian persecution, Bible bans in America

The fictional thriller “Disciples in the Moonlight” imagines what life would be like if Bibles were banned and Christians in America were forced to worship in secret.

The film, which aims to inspire Christians living in the U.S. to take advantage of their freedom of worship to become biblically literate, evangelize and make disciples.

Actors Drew Varvel, Brett Varvel and Josh Strychalski star in the Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Fathom action-adventure film that's showing in select theaters nationwide.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Disciples in the Moonlight" is set in the near future, at a time when the U.S. government has banned Bibles because the religious text is deemed offensive.

In the fictional film, the Bible is replaced with a government-approved version, similar to what has become a reality in China.

A small group of Christians are recruited to smuggle God’s Word to underground churches throughout the Midwest. As they work to share the Gospel, a federal agent is in search of the believers and they must choose between following the law or honoring and trusting God.

“Ten years ago, Josh Strychalski shared a captivating story idea with me. That story became my heart and passion. 'Disciples in the Moonlight' is my love letter to the church of Jesus Christ,” said Brett Varvel, who directs and stars in the movie, in a statement.

“I believe this movie could be the start of a movement in our culture — to awaken people to treasure the Word of God and boldly proclaim the name of Jesus no matter the cost. The time has now come to share this powerful story delivered by the most incredible cast and crew. 'Disciples in the Moonlight' is sure to thrill, excite, challenge, and inspire for the Word of God and the testimony of Jesus Christ.”

The head of acquisitions for Pinnacle Peak Pictures, Dave Mechem, said the film is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that asks the question, ‘What would you give your life for?’”

“We’re very excited to bring this film to theaters for an extended run,” added Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. “It’s the perfect blend of faith, suspense, and inspiration that will guarantee a great theater experience for a broad range of audiences.”

Excitement leading up to the film’s release seems to be increasing, with the film recently being screened at the International Christian Film and Music Festival in Orlando, Florida.

Indianapolis, which is Varvel’s hometown and where the film was shot,

On May 9, a red carpet premiere was held in Indianapolis, Indiana — Varvel's hometown and where scenes in the film were shot — and was attended by former Vice President Mike Pence.

“'Disciples in the Moonlight' is an action-packed thriller set in a future of Christian persecution in America. At a time of more and more assaults on religious liberty, this compelling motion picture should serve as a cautionary tale and inspire people of faith to do even more to protect religious freedom in America,” Pence said in a statement.

The film will also be screened in front of international audiences when it is shown for the first time at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Tickets for the Disciples in the Moonlight can be purchased at Fathom or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom website.

For more information on "Disciples in the Moonlight," click here. Watch the trailer here.