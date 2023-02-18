Queer Disney actor baptized while visiting Bethel Church, declares Jesus his 'Lord and Savior'

Joshua Bassett, an openly queer actor and singer from Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," was baptized at Bethel Church, a charismatic megachurch in Redding, California, that teaches homosexuality is sinful.

On Monday, a video of the 22-year-old Bassett standing on the stage of Bethel Church and explaining why he chose to be baptized went viral on Twitter.

"I grew up Christian, and I ran the other way, as far as I could go, in pursuit of the 'truth,'" says the actor, who has been sharing his newfound faith on social media over the past few months.

"That only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, etc. No other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did. I'm here to publicly declare Him as my Lord and Savior."

Given the church's stance on sexuality and marriage, Bassett faced much criticism online from those who disagree with the church's views. Bassett came out as a member of the LGBT community in a 2021 interview but didn't specify precisely what sexuality he identifies as.

Bethel, which boasts 11,000 members, states on its website that marriage is "intended to be a lifetime covenant between one man and one woman, and the only context in which sexual behavior is blessed."

In a tweet Monday, Bassett said he "visited this church and happened to get baptized here."

"[I] was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them," he wrote. "[M]y heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"

On Jan. 5, Bassett wrote on Twitter that "Jesus Christ is the only way."

"His death and resurrection are historically documented," he wrote. "Turn away from hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him."

Bethel is often criticized for some of its charismatic practices.

Among the many criticisms of Bethel was the claim that gold dust, called a "glory cloud," fell from the ceiling during a corporate worship event. Senior Pastor Bill Johnson described this phenomenon as a glory cloud and a supernatural sign of God's presence.

The church was also accused in 2018 of using "Christian tarot cards" as an outreach tool to reach people attracted to New Age practices. The church stated that it doesn't promote the cards.

Bethel drew headlines when the congregation prayed for the resurrection of a 2-year-old girl named Olive in 2019. The church prayed for a week for that miracle to pass until she was laid to rest and a memorial service was held.

Worship leaders Brian and Jenn Johnson, who co-founded the Bethel Music Worship School, told The Christian Post earlier this month they would rather be continually criticized for practicing their faith than be members of a dead church.

"The truth is, yeah, there's some stuff that's crazy. Crazy people come to our church; yeah, it's true. But everyone's in a process; everyone's on a journey," said Brian Johnson, the son of Bill Johnson.

Jenn Johnson, the voice behind many of Bethel Music's worship songs, said she doesn't allow negative comments to get to her.

"I think that [it's] like water off a duck's back in a big way. At the end of the day, the people who are on staff at Bethel are very good people. But what I love about the culture is this: we're OK with practicing," she said.

"We're OK with being vulnerable and talking and not having a polished thing but being honest and vulnerable in what we're doing and saying and singing and risking. And that comes with messing up."

She added, "If you want to be perfect [in] every way, you're going to control God right out of the situation."

Bethel Church's School of Supernatural Ministry has also been the source of much criticism.

"They are practicing using the gifts of the Spirit," Jenn Johnson said. "They are practicing. They're learning, they are students. I think people need to be reminded of that."

"Yeah, there's some crazy stuff. But Bill [Johnson] says it best: 'In a barn, there's a lot of animals, there's birth and poop."

Brian Johnson stressed: "There's a lot of life, but where there's life, there are messes!"