'The Inside Story': Disturbing stats on pastors’ beliefs about biblical truth, eternity

Christian Post reporter Ian Giatti sat down with "The Inside Story" this week to discuss shocking survey results finding one-third of senior pastors believe a person can get to Heaven by being a good person.

"I wish I could say I am shocked," Giatti said of the results. "So many churches now are kind of moving away from a grounding in biblical theology and moving into other things."

He discussed biblical worldview and some of the survey’s other stunning findings about modern-day preachers' beliefs.

