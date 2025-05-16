Home News Doctor under investigation second time after mailing abortion drugs to minor

Louisiana’s attorney general is investigating a second case involving New York Dr. Margaret Carpenter after she allegedly prescribed abortion-inducing drugs to a Shreveport woman who was 20 weeks pregnant.

Attorney General Liz Murrill shared details about the case during testimony on Monday for House Bill 575 in the state’s House Civil Law and Procedure Committee. The bill would allow the parents of the aborted baby, or the grandparents or parents of the woman who ingested the abortion pills, to sue “any person who performs, causes, aids, or abets an abortion.”

As Murrill explained, her office and the local police are investigating Carpenter’s alleged ties to an incident in Shreveport involving a woman who was 20 weeks pregnant at the time. The hospital later instructed the couple to retrieve the baby's remains, which the boyfriend did.

“She and her boyfriend, after she gave birth, took the baby, wrapped it in a towel, and threw it in a garbage can,” the attorney general recounted.

If passed, House Bill 575 would make it easier for the state of Louisiana to punish abortion providers who mail abortion-inducing drugs to state residents. According to Murrill, the bill “is another tool in the toolbox for people who are harmed by somebody who is intent on violating our laws.”

“We’re not going to stop trying to extradite [Carpenter] and prosecute her for the crimes that she’s committing in our state,” she added.

According to a statement shared on Wednesday by CBS News affiliate WWL, Murrill said the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation is looking into the allegations related to the incident in Shreveport.

"Per Attorney General Murrill’s testimony in the Civil Law Committee Monday, investigators with our Louisiana Bureau of Investigation are actively working another case up in Shreveport, where we believe the same doctor from New York, who was indicted by a grand jury in West Baton Rouge Parish for prescribing abortion pills — which are illegal in Louisiana, allegedly prescribed abortion pills to another woman in that area.," Lester Duhé, the attorney general’s press secretary, said in a statement.

The mother at the center of the Shreveport case reportedly gave birth after taking the abortion pills and subsequently sought emergency care at a hospital, WWL added.

“It’s still very early in the investigation, and we have no further comment at this time,” Duhé added.

Carpenter and her company, Nightingale Medical, PC, did not immediately respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment. This article will be updated if a response is received.

The announcement of an investigation into Carpenter comes after a grand jury in West Baton Rouge Parish indicted the doctor and Nightingale Medical, PC on Jan. 31. The jury also indicted the Louisiana mother who gave the abortion drugs to her underage daughter who reportedly wanted to keep her baby. After the state outlawed most abortions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Louisiana mother purchased the abortion drugs online from Carpenter.

While it's unknown how far along the girl was in her pregnancy, West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said in a statement at the time that the abortion ended the life of the girl’s unborn baby and caused her to start hemorrhaging.

At the request of Clayton and Murrill, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed an extradition request for Carpenter, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul refused to comply. Hochul cited the state’s shield laws that protect abortionists from prosecution, stating that Louisiana’s laws have “no bearing on the laws here in the state of New York.”

Carpenter is also facing a civil lawsuit in Texas amid similar allegations that she violated the state’s law by mailing abortion-inducing drugs to a woman in the state.