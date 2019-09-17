Dog the Bounty Hunter rushed to the hospital for heart emergency, months after wife's death

Reality TV star Duane Chapman, who's better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, suffered a “heart emergency” at his home in Colorado this weekend, three months after his beloved wife died of cancer.

A report by TMZ revealed that “Chapman was hospitalized this weekend after suffering a heart emergency that may require surgery.”

A statement on Chapman’s Twitter account confirmed the reports of his hospitalization.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably," the Tweet posted by a representative for Chapman on Monday reads. "Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming."

Earlier this month, Chapman admitted he's been struggling with loneliness after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", Chapman talked about what his life is like now, just a few months after his beloved wife died of cancer.

He said the hardest part is being alone.

"It's really hard [being] alone. Because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So I try not to be alone," he said, adding that his children have helped to keep his mind occupied. "Sometimes they know I gotta be alone, but it hurts worse or you feel it more when you're all alone."

Beth died in July at age 51. She was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. Two months later, the Chapmans publicly announced that the cancer had been completely removed. But last year, doctors informed her that the cancer had returned and was incurable after it had spread to her lungs.

The couple were married for 15 years but together a total of 31 years.

The "Dog’s Most Wanted" star is reportedly currently surrounded by family and underwent testing to determine the root of the problem. Chapman's daughter, Bonnie Chapman, took to Instagram with a heartwarming message for the 66-year-old captioning a throwback picture of her family, “Love you, pops.”