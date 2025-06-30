Home News Dozens of Planned Parenthoods have closed in recent years but abortions are still at record highs: report

The number of Planned Parenthood facilities in the United States has reached a new low as dozens have closed in the last four years, a new report shows. But despite the closures, the abortions performed by the organization have reached a record high.

The pro-life advocacy group American Life League released its 2025 Planned Parenthood Facilities Report, which found that Planned Parenthood facilities in the United States have declined to a low of 509 as of May 2025.

This constitutes a decrease from the 536 Planned Parenthood facilities open in 2024 and the 554 open in both 2022 and 2023. With the exception of 2023, when no decrease in Planned Parenthood facilities was recorded, the number of clinics has consistently declined for more than two decades.

"Within the last four years, however, 66 facilities closed permanently, 10 temporarily

closed, and 20 new locations have opened, bringing the new total of open brick-and-mortar facilities to 509," the report reads.

The report comes weeks after Planned Parenthood said it conducted a record high of 402,230 abortions in its 2023-2024 annual report while receiving nearly $800 million in public funding.

American Life League attributed the record abortion numbers despite the drop in Planned Parenthood facilities to increased use of abortion pills, such as mifepristone.

“Planned Parenthood is leveraging the Internet to skirt state abortion laws,” said American Life League National Director Katie Brown Xavios in a statement reacting to the report’s findings.

“Even in states where abortion pills are restricted, women can book virtual appointments and receive abortion drugs in the mail. This is not only unethical, it’s illegal.”

In May, Planned Parenthood stated that as many as 200 of its facilities could close if federal lawmakers advance the Big Beautiful Bill Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a measure that would strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood.

As lawmakers look for ways to defund the nation's largest abortion provider, Xavio contends that Plannd Parenthood is utilizing the "virtual healthcare sphere" by "moving online to entice its clients to end the lives of their preborn children through convenient, impersonal telehealth services.”

“Planned Parenthood is adapting to find new ways of delivering abortion in the face of state attempts to shield women and children from harm,” Xavios added. “In the face of declining facilities for on-site abortions, Planned Parenthood has cunningly leveraged the telehealth program to prescribe abortion pills to women, even in states where the pills are illegal, furthering its largest moneymaking ‘service.’”

While several states have banned or restricted abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organizationdecision determined that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion, Planned Parenthood’s clinic closures occurred in both states that have implemented abortion restrictions and states that have few or no restrictions on abortion.

Seven of the facilities that closed their doors since 2022 are located in Iowa, which bans abortion after six weeks of gestation. Six centers apiece have closed in Minnesota, New York and Vermont, all of which have few or no abortion limits in place. Illinois, another state with few or no abortion restrictions, has seen five of its Planned Parenthood facilities close.

Florida, a state that bans abortion after six weeks gestation, has seen four of its Planned Parenthood facilities close since 2022 as have Michigan, where voters approved a referendum establishing a constitutional right to abortion, and Pennsylvania, another state with few abortion restrictions in place. Indiana and Missouri, both of which have near-total abortion bans on the books, have seen three Planned Parenthood facilities close.

Alaska, Colorado, and Nevada, all of which have few or no abortion restrictions, have each seen two Planned Parenthood facilities close, as has Utah, where a near-total abortion ban is tied up in court. Alabama and Oklahoma, states with near-total bans on abortion, along with the pro-abortion states of Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, and Oregon, have each seen one Planned Parenthood facility close since 2022, as has Wisconsin, where a near-total ban on abortion is tied up in court.

California has seen one Planned Parenthood facility close and one facility close and reopen. Even as more than five dozen Planned Parenthood clinics closed since 2022, the closings were cancelled out in part by the opening of new facilities.

California has seen the most new clinics since 2022, with five opening in the past three years. Kansas has seen two Planned Parenthood clinics open since 2022. One facility apiece has opened in the pro-abortion states of Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington as well as the pro-life state of Missouri. Planned Parenthood facilitis have reopened in the pro-abortion states of Illinois and Ohio as well as the pro-life states of Tennessee and Texas.