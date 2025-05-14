'Women deserved better': Pro-lifers react as Planned Parenthood tops abortion record

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
The exterior of a Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center is seen on May 31, 2019, in St Louis, Missouri.
The exterior of a Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center is seen on May 31, 2019, in St Louis, Missouri. | Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Abortions performed by Planned Parenthood reached an all-time high in the two years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion and the ensuing rise of abortion restrictions in many states, drawing amplified calls for lawmakers to prevent public funding from going to abortion businesses.

The nation's largest abortion provider performed over 400,000 abortions, collected nearly $800 million in taxpayer funding in 2023-2024, and decreased the share of cancer screenings and other health services it offers, according to the corporation's 2023-2024 annual report

The report's release coincides with a renewed push from pro-life organizations to defund the nation's largest abortion provider through the budget reconciliation process.

The following pages highlight reactions to Parenthood's latest annual report. 

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

