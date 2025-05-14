Home News 'Women deserved better': Pro-lifers react as Planned Parenthood tops abortion record

Abortions performed by Planned Parenthood reached an all-time high in the two years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion and the ensuing rise of abortion restrictions in many states, drawing amplified calls for lawmakers to prevent public funding from going to abortion businesses.

The nation's largest abortion provider performed over 400,000 abortions, collected nearly $800 million in taxpayer funding in 2023-2024, and decreased the share of cancer screenings and other health services it offers, according to the corporation's 2023-2024 annual report.

The report's release coincides with a renewed push from pro-life organizations to defund the nation's largest abortion provider through the budget reconciliation process.

The following pages highlight reactions to Parenthood's latest annual report.