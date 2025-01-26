Home News ‘Duck Dynasty’ and Robertson family returning to A&E Network for new season

The A&E Network is reviving “Duck Dynasty” and reuniting the Robertson family for a fresh run of the reality series. The network has announced that the Robertson family, who openly share their Christian faith on the show, will return this summer with the original cast.

The new iteration of the program will air under the name “Duck Dynasty: The Revival,” CBN reported.

A&E has ordered 20 hour-long episodes — covering two seasons — from Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions. According to the network, the original show was “the most-watched nonfiction series in cable history.”

The original run of the series ended in 2017, after 11 seasons of documenting the Robertson family’s antics surrounding their Duck Commander business in Louisiana.

The show’s return will follow Willie and Korie Robertson “and their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana,” along with appearances by other relatives.

Willie and Korie Robertson were quoted as saying, “Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home. We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

TV Insider noted that many fans had been wondering whether Si Robertson — known widely as “Uncle Si” and who served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War — would also be on the show. Korie Robertson confirmed his participation on the "Whoa That’s Good" podcast hosted by her daughter, Sadie Robertson Huff.

Some viewers had been concerned about Uncle Si’s health, as he was previously seen using oxygen in a video released on social media last year. However, after Korie’s reassurance, social media comments reflected relief and excitement among longtime supporters.

The Robertsons remained active in various media projects after the show concluded.

Willie Robertson’s latest book, Gospeler: Turning Darkness into Light One Conversation at a Time, addresses a cultural climate that has more people seeking biblical truth.

In an interview with The Christian Post last year, Roberton spoke about disciple making. “I think the call is for everyone. It's not just for smart people or the disciples and apostles and pastors, and everybody else is exempt from talking about that. I think real revival and impact will happen when the Church actually is sharing their faith, not necessarily just a pastor.

Meanwhile, the Robertson patriarch, Phil Robertson, has been facing health challenges.

Jase Robertson explained in the 1,000th episode of the family’s podcast that Phil suffers from a blood disorder and “the early stages of Alzheimer’s.” “If you put those things together, he’s really not doing well. He’s struggling,” Jase was quoted as saying.

The new series will also feature updates on Phil’s health, according to the Insider. But it will mostly be about the family’s daily life.