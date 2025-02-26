Home News 'Duck Dynasty' star credits 'answered prayer' with improving Phil Robertson’s health

The sons of beloved Christian reality TV star Phil Robertson, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, are attributing their father's improvement to answered prayers.

Al and Jase Robertson provided an update on their father and "Duck Dynasty" patriarch on the “Relatable” podcast with Allie Beth Stuckey on Monday.

Jase Robertson said that when the family decided to go public with their father’s condition, “his spirit became better.”

“I just really believe now more than ever in the power of prayer, and you get as many people [as possible] praying for my dad, and we’re very grateful for that,” he added.

“I was thinking that he only had a few days to live,” Robertson recalled, referring to the time before the family went public with their father’s illness. “When we went public with it, I was amazed because I took my son down there and he was like, ‘Well, he’s doing a lot better than I thought.’”

Jase Robertson told his son, who hadn't seen his grandfather since his condition worsened due to other health problems, “this is the best I’ve seen him in months.”

Reflecting on his father’s improvement, Robertson remarked, “I just chalked it up to answered prayer.”

Since that moment, regardless of his father’s physical or mental condition on a particular day, he added, “There’s a spirit about him that’s at peace.”

Al Robertson, the eldest of the Robertson children, described his father’s condition as “day-to-day.”

“So, one day, he may be a little bit stronger mentally and physically than another day,” he said.

Al and Jase Robertson first revealed their father’s condition in December during an episode of the “Unashamed with the Robertson Family Podcast,” where the patriarch was one of the co-hosts.

As Al Robertson noted on the “Relatable” podcast, “It was his podcast to begin with, Jase and I just kind of tagged along at the beginning.”

The Robertsons also shared back in December that their father is battling a “blood disease [that's] causing all kinds of problems.” Al Robertson told Stuckey that the blood disease “attacks his bones,” adding: “He’s had multiple back fractures and even one in his tailbone.”

The Robertson family first burst onto the national scene more than a decade ago, when “Duck Dynasty” first premiered on A&E. The show focused on the family’s duck hunting business and regularly profiled their Christian faith. Although the show went off the air in 2017, a revival of the popular program is slated to premiere later this year on A&E.

The forthcoming reboot of “Duck Dynasty,” which will be titled “Duck Dynasty: The Revival,” will focus on the family of Phil's son, Willie, along with his wife, Korie, and “their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana.”