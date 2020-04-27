'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson’s estate sprayed with bullets in drive-by shooting

Willie Robertson, star of the iconic "Duck Dynasty" reality television series, was left shaken Friday after his estate in West Monroe, Louisiana, where many of his family members are also staying, was sprayed with bullets in a drive-by shooting.

"We were pretty shook up," Robertson said in a Sunday interview with USA TODAY Network. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property."

Robertson told the News Star that about eight to 10 shots were fired from the road into his gated estate. One of the shots went through the bedroom window of the home where his son, John Luke Robertson, lives with his wife, Mary Kate McEachern, and their infant child. No one in the Robertson family, however, was injured.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has since arrested West Monroe resident Daniel King Jr., 38, in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family. His bond was set at $150,000.

Police say they responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses described seeing a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims being driven by suspects during the attack, according to USA today. Before shots were fired at 2:33 p.m., the truck had passed by the property at least once, Robertson said.

"It was broad daylight," Robertson said, noting that he believes the suspects were well aware they were shooting at his property.

"I'm 100% certain, but I don't know why," he said.

Robertson explained that while many of his extended family members are currently living on his estate during the pandemic, thankfully, no one was outside when the shooting took place.

"Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before," Robertson said. "I had just gone to the store when it happened."

In 2013, “Duck Dynasty” became the most watched reality show in history when a staggering 11.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the premiere of the fourth season of the backwoods reality series on A&E. It ended in 2017 after 11 seasons.

Among the total number of viewers were 6.3 million "in the advertiser-preferred demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds," according to a New York Times report.

"Duck Dynasty” chronicled the lives of members of the Robertson family of West Monroe and their duck call making company, Duck Commander.

The men of the family, brothers Phil and Si, and Phil's sons Jase, Willie, and Jep, became popular for their signature beards. Phil Robertson started the business in a family shed and spent 25 years making duck calls from Louisiana cedar trees.

"The Robertsons represent a lot things we as Americans cherish," David McKillop, the general manager and executive vice president of the A&E network, told The New York Times: "self-made wealth, independence, three generations living together."