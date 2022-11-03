Dwayne Wade denies allegation by Christian ex-wife that he’s ‘pressuring’ child to change gender

Former NBA star Dwayne Wade shot down a recent allegation made by his Christian ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade that he may be pressuring their 15-year-old trans-identified son, formerly known as Zion Wade who now goes by "Zaya," to legally change his name and gender for financial gain.

"As a woman who claims to be a 'good Christian mother' I've yet to see her make any sacrifice or effort to leave her own home to participate in her children's lives in over a decade," Wade said in a statement posted on Instagram about his ex-wife.

Funches-Wade, 41, runs A Woman's Worth Foundation Inc., a not-for-profit Christian organization dedicated to transforming lives with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

"Zaya is not that same 3 year [old] child anymore and [he's] screaming that to the world but most importantly to [his] Mother! No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them," claimed Wade, who said he was forced to respond to his ex-wife's allegations while on a "life-changing" trip in Africa.



"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is [his] life! All the while my wife and our village has been [his] rock in helping [him] pick up the pieces after heartbreak after heartbreak!"

In a legal petition filed by Funches-Wade Tuesday in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, she objected to her former husband's petition in August to legally change their son's name, Page Six reported.

"I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies," Funches-Wade claimed in a legal filing.

She alleged that during an April 2022 meeting with Wade in Atlanta, he told her that "a lot of money had been already made" in connection with their child's "name and gender issue."

"[Wade] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith," Funches-Wade alleged. "Zion, who was present at the time, answered that various companies were interested and that Disney was a prospective company."

She contends that because there will "likely be media pressure on the minor child," she would prefer if the decision was made when the teen turns 18 in 2.5 years.

Wade, 40, first publicly revealed that his son identifies as a girl named Zaya on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" in 2020.

In his response to the allegations on Thursday, Wade accused his ex-wife of being a selfish, absentee mother.

"While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn's attempt to fight Zaya's identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I'm very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children," Wade wrote.

"This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.) GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about [his] gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to [him], much less even knowing [him]!" he said.

"Siohvaughn tried a similar attempt over a decade ago (with equally damaging lies and causing irreparable harm to her children) and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player! All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time uninterrupted as I knew that it would be their new normal."

Wade claims his ex-wife has wasted more time trying to talk to lawyers over the years than actually speaking to their child. Wade said he plans to respond to Funches-Wade legally and contends her efforts against him will fail.

"Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN. As men, we get a bad rep for not showing up and being absentee fathers, well that's not the case here because I'm ten toes down and I'm still going through the BS!" he said. "I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate. My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14th lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that's been sold to them."