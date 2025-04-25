Home News ELCA will not remove conscience protections for gay marriage opponents: official

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will not remove conscience protections for members who oppose same-sex marriage, according to a church official.

In 2022, the progressive mainline denomination voted to approve an editing process for a 2009 document, which, among other things, required the denomination to respect different opinions on LGBT issues among members.

Some expressed concern that the edits could lead to the removal of conscience protections for member congregations that are theologically opposed to recognizing same-sex marriages.

However, Ryan P. Cumming, program director for the ELCA's Theological Ethics, Education, and Community Engagement, has stated that this will not be the case.

In comments emailed to The Christian Post on Wednesday, Cumming said that the "reconsideration is editorial only" and the proposed changes "do not alter the substantive meaning of the 2009 social statement."

"Discussions of human sexuality and marriage naturally raise significant concerns among many throughout the church," he said. "It is important to remember, as well, there are many different convictions involved, including the concerns of those who have experienced marginalization or discrimination because of beliefs that their sexuality is sinful and that they ought not have the right to marry."

"There are thus complex concerns among many people within the ELCA, including among members of the diverse task force."

Instead, according to the Rev. Roger A. Willer, director for ELCA Theological Ethics, proposed alterations to the 2009 document will include several phrase changes in keeping with overall social changes since the document was adopted.

For example, while references to "husband and wife" were replaced with "both spouses" or "the couple," Willer told CP via email that the original meaning of the sentences remained as it was in 2009.

Another example, according to Willer, is that some references in the document to "sexual orientation and gender identity" were changed to "sex, gender, and sexuality."

"Other edits reflected awareness of the diversity of family configurations, such as the recognition that not all married couples anticipate or desire children," he added.

In 2009, the ELCA Churchwide Assembly adopted the statement "Human Sexuality: Gift and Trust," which recognized the legitimacy of four "conscience-bound" positions on homosexuality.

These positions included those who believe that "same-gender sexual behavior is sinful, contrary to biblical teaching and their understanding of natural law;" those who oppose homosexuality but "acknowledge that such relationships may be lived out with mutuality and care;" those who support same-sex relationships but "do not equate these relationships with marriage;" and those who want "same-gender relationships" to be "held to the same rigorous standards, sexual ethics, and status as heterosexual marriage."

At the 2022 ELCA Churchwide Assembly, delegates passed in a vote of 708-93 a motion known as "Revision to Human Sexuality: Gift and Trust Social Statement," which created a task force to review the bound-conscience document and make recommendations for possible edits.

Pastor Beth Schlegel of the Lower Susquehanna Synod was among the delegates critical of the motion, saying at the time that the "bound conscience" measures were meant to recognize diverse views on homosexuality, not only gay marriage opponents.

"To disregard the variety of understandings of the Holy scriptures on this would be a disservice to our church," she said at the 2022 legislative gathering.

"I hope there is a way that we can find a path to be welcoming of all people, but also respectful of various viewpoints regarding the authority of Scripture."

Earlier this month, the ELCA Church Council held a meeting at the Lutheran Center in Chicago, Illinois, in which they voted to recommend that the 2025 ELCA Churchwide Assembly, slated to meet this summer, take action on the task force changes.