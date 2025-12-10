Home News Elon Musk affirms belief in Creator, says 'universe came from something'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his belief in the existence of a Creator during a recent podcast, claiming God is the figure he most admires and that the universe could not have created itself.

Speaking during an episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast" that aired Tuesday, Musk spoke extensively about the effectively defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), AI, and other topics, but also briefly touched on his views about the divine.

???? JUST IN: Elon Musk is asked about whether he believes in God



KATIE MILLER: Who do you look up to the most?



ELON: The Creator.



MILLER: What's your position on God?



ELON: God is the Creator.



MILLER: You don't believe in God though, do you?



ELON: Well, I believe this… pic.twitter.com/mY363X1Y00 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

"Who do you look up to the most?" asked Miller, who is the wife of presidential advisor Stephen Miller and served as a spokesperson for DOGE from January through May of this year.

"The Creator," Musk said, prompting Miller to ask what his present position on God is.

"God is the Creator," he said.

"You don't believe in God, though, do you?" Miller asked, to which Musk replied, "Well, I believe this universe came from something. People have different labels."

The comments from the Tesla and SpaceX founder are the latest in his publicly evolving views on God and faith.

Musk, who once quipped in 2022 that he is OK with going to Hell, encouraged his millions of X followers to attend church in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination earlier this year.

Musk also attended Kirk's memorial in Glendale, Arizona, in September, where he was pictured conversing with President Donald Trump despite their acrimonious falling-out in the spring.

In response to a tweet from a user on X urging him to confess a Creator in May 2022, Musk wrote: "Thank you for the blessing, but I’m OK with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there."

While he has stopped short of fully embracing Christianity, Musk has since identified himself as a "cultural Christian" in the manner of atheist Richard Dawkins, who in 2024 lamented the loss of Christian culture in the United Kingdom amid a surging Islam.

"I would say I'm probably a cultural Christian," Musk told psychologist and author Jordan Peterson that year. "I was brought up as an Anglican, and I was baptized.”

Musk has also spoken highly of Christianity's cultural impact, warning last year that Western civilization is "absolutely screwed if it loses Christianity."

Musk also appears to have been profoundly impacted by his son Xavier's struggle with gender identity. He told Peterson that his 21-year-old son, who now identifies as a female named Vivian Jenna Wilson, is effectively "dead" after medical professionals "tricked" him into authorizing his son’s chemical transition by threatening suicide.

Musk moved his companies X and SpaceX out of California that year in protest of California’s positions on the topic of transgender minors, citing a state law that prohibits school districts from requiring teachers to tell parents if their children identify as the opposite sex.