Home News Sight to the blind? Elon Musk looks to expand Neuralink applications to 'telepathy,' 'telekinesis'

For Elon Musk, giving sight to the blind isn't just a first century phenomenon.

The Tesla and X CEO brain implant venture, Neuralink, filed trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 3 for "Telepathy," "Telekinesis," and "Blindsight," hinting at a future where human thought could transcend traditional communication and control.

The company, co-founded by Musk in 2016, is developing a brain-computer interface (BCI), a system that decodes neural signals to operate external devices. Musk has touted telepathy as Neuralink’s first product, designed to empower people with paralysis to "control a computer or phone just by thinking."

According to a Jan. 24 post by Musk, the product “enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.”

However, the trademark’s description as “an implantable brain to computer interface for facilitating communication and control of software and hardware” suggests broader aspirations, potentially including telepathic exchanges between humans.

Neuralink’s technology involves a brain implant that captures neural activity, paired with software translating those signals into actions like moving a cursor on a screen. The company has made strides in its experimental phase, implanting three individuals as part of an early feasibility study. The first recipient, Noland Arbaugh, underwent surgery in January 2024, and by November, Neuralink secured approval to launch a trial site in Canada.

The trademark filings also include telekinesis for controlling devices like robotic arms and blindsight for restoring sight, reflecting Musk’s expansive vision.

Neuralink’s journey had a rocky start as Musk’s frustration with slow progress led to a 2018 push for human trials. The company faced scrutiny after allegations of animal testing mishaps, with a 2022 Reuters report claiming employee concerns over rushed experiments causing unnecessary suffering. Despite setbacks, Neuralink gained FDA approval in May 2023 for human trials, a milestone Musk celebrated as a step toward treating neurological conditions.

But suppose Musk’s new venture is successful, are Americans ready to have their private thoughts shared with the world?

According to a 2022 survey, 24% of Americans believe in some form of telepathy, part of a broader trend where 87% embrace at least one New Age belief, including reincarnation (27%) and parallel realities (24%).

While supernatural powers like telepathy might sound intriguing, the Christian apologetics site GotQuestions.org offered a biblical take on such abilities.

“Humans cannot use their minds to move or create objects. Those in the spirit realm can. So, every mysterious occurrence must be powered either by God or the enemy.”