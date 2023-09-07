Elon Musk teases 'giant data dump' showing Anti-Defamation League's requests to censor Libs of TikTok

Elon Musk, the head of X, formerly known as Twitter, suggested that he may release a “giant data dump” of communications with organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, claiming that the Jewish advocacy group has repeatedly asked him to shut down Libs of TikTok’s account.

Libs of TikTok is a conservative social media account operated by Chaya Raichik that frequently posts content about LGBT issues and is critical of hospitals and providers that offer sex-change surgeries or puberty blockers to minors.

On Monday, Musk responded to a post on X by Babylon Bee journalist Ashley St. Clair that criticized the ADL for labeling Libs of TikTok as “anti-LGBTQ+,” noting that Raichik is an Orthodox Jew.

Libs of TikTok replied to the X owner’s post, asking Musk to consider releasing all communications with ADL and other organizations that have “pushed to censor certain accounts on Twitter/X.” Musk appeared to agree with the idea, stating that “a giant data dump would clear the air.”

However, Musk noted that such a list “might take until next week, as we’re short-staffed this week.”

Musk also accused ADL on Monday of attempting to “kill” the X platform by accusing Musk of anti-Semitism. “To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!” Musk wrote.

In response to a Wednesday inquiry from The Christian Post, an ADL spokesperson directed the outlet to a statement ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt issued Tuesday in response to the developments on X.

The ADL CEO questioned why Musk engaged with an account promoted by individuals known for sharing conspiracy theories, including Nick Fuentes, a far-right political commentator known for spreading anti-Semitic propaganda.

“But to be clear, the real issue is neither ADL nor the threat of a frivolous lawsuit,” Greenblatt stated. “This urgent matter is the safety of the Jewish people in the face of increasing, intensifying antisemitism.”

According to the ADL CEO, the situation with Musk comes amid reports showing an increase in anti-Semitic incidents, citing the group’s annual audit for the year 2022. The report documented 3,697 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in 2022, a 36% increase from 2021, and the data showed the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents since ADL began tracking them in 1979.

On its website, the ADL refers to the Libs of TikTok as a “popular anti-LGBTQ+” account, accusing it of posting content created by LGBT people and liberals “out-of-context,” claiming that such actions subject these groups to harassment.

Earlier this month, the X account shared images on social media that purportedly show male employees at Disney theme parks wearing dresses while greeting children and families. One of the undated photos showed a bearded man outside the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at the Disneyland Resort in California dressed as the fairy godmother from Disney’s “Cinderella.”

“Disney has men dressed as women, wearing dresses greeting children at some of their attractions,” Libs of TikTok wrote in an Aug. 25 post. “Received both of these this week from disturbed visitors.”

Following Musk’s takeover of the platform formerly known as Twitter, former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss released documentation from the “Twitter Files” showing that the Libs of TikTok was on a “Trends Blacklist” and was designated as “Do Not Take Action on User Without Consulting With SIP-PES.” Weiss said the social media company flagged the account to prevent its posts from trending and reduce its visibility.

“The [Libs of TikTok] account — which Chaya Raichik began in November 2020 and now boasts over 1.4 million followers — was subjected to six suspensions in 2022 alone, Raichik says. Each time, Raichik was blocked from posting for as long as a week,” Weiss stated.

Twitter reportedly told Raichik that she violated the platform’s rules by posting “hateful conduct.” The social media account alleged that Raichik’s posts criticizing body-altering treatments for kids with gender dysphoria encouraged online harassment of “hospitals and medical providers.”