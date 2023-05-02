Twitter, eBay, Instagram make ‘Dirty Dozen List’ of businesses profiting off sexual exploitation

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation has released its annual list of businesses and other entities that profit off sexually exploitative products and fail to protect children from sexually abusive material.

Known as the “Dirty Dozen List,” the Center names several notable companies and apps that engage in sexually exploitative practices, in the hopes that awareness will lead them to change their policies or improve enforcement of preexisting measures.

Here are the 12 entities that made the Dirty Dozen List this year, some of which have made the organization’s list in past years. They include an app store, websites popular with children and several major social media companies.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

Next