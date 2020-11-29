This week in Christian history: English pope elected, Oberlin College founded, Vatican and USSR forge ties This week in Christian history: English pope elected, Oberlin College founded, Vatican and USSR forge ties

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2 millennia of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, in Church history. They include the founding of Oberlin College, the election of the only pope to be from England, and the Soviet Union establishing diplomatic ties with the Vatican.