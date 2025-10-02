Home News Episcopal bishop accused of financial misconduct, LGBT discrimination won't face disciplinary action

A retired Episcopal bishop accused of financial misconduct and alleged LGBT discrimination will not face disciplinary action.

The Right Rev. Samuel Johnson “John” Howard, formerly head of The Episcopal Diocese of Florida, was facing two Title IV disciplinary canon cases.

In a letter to the Florida diocese on Wednesday, Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe said an accord had been reached resolving the cases, which “does not impose consequences” on Howard.

Additionally, according to Rowe, Howard had decided to officially resign from ordained ministry with The Episcopal Church, the decision being unrelated to the resolution of the cases.

“Whether this comes as welcome news or as a disappointment to you, I want you to understand my motivations for negotiating this accord,” wrote Rowe.

“Your diocese’s continued healing and vitality is my highest value in this matter, and I believe that ending these Title IV processes is the best possible way for you to continue the extraordinary progress you have been making in fostering unity, transparency, and shared governance.”

According to Rowe, the proceedings had taken a considerable human and financial toll, with approximately $100,000 in expenses related to the hearing panel process.

“Even as the costs have mounted, it has become increasingly clear that any restrictions imposed by a hearing panel would have had little practical effect,” explained the presiding bishop.

“Howard reached the canonically mandated retirement age for clergy more than two years ago. Given both age and circumstance, he was unlikely ever to have sought or to have been granted leave to exercise active episcopal ministry again.”

Rowe also issued an apology to “the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in the Diocese of Florida and across The Episcopal Church, and to all who have been harmed by the last several years of unrest and division in the diocese.”

“The goals of Title IV include healing, forgiveness, and reconciliation, and I grieve that at this stage, we cannot achieve those goals with your former bishop,” he added. “My hope is in Christ, and I will not stop praying that John may be reconciled to you.”

Howard served as head of the Jacksonville-based Florida diocese from 2004 until October 2023, when, at age 72, he retired from his leadership role.

In February, Rowe announced that two Title IV disciplinary cases had been leveled against Howard over his alleged actions while bishop of the Florida diocese.

One case alleged that Howard had misappropriated money taken from the bishop’s official discretionary fund for personal use, including about $18,000 in 2019 to make repairs to his personal residence.

The other case alleged that Howard had discriminated against LGBT individuals within the diocese while bishop, such as treating LGBT-identified clergy differently from heterosexual clergy.

For his part, Howard denied any wrongdoing. Regarding the financial misconduct allegations, Howard said diocesan officials approved his use of funds for the repairs to his residence.

And regarding the claims of LGBT discrimination, Howard argued in part that his actions were allowed under the Mainline Protestant denomination’s clergy conscience protections.

Although Howard was initially scheduled for a hearing from April 30 to May 2, the process was partly delayed to allow additional submissions of witness depositions and other documentation.