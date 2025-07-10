Home News EU's anti-Christian report is sign of slide into 'godlessness,' politician warns Report described as 'an openly anti-Christian piece of work' funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, George Soros

A Hungarian official has taken aim at progressive activists within the European Union, accusing them of authoring a report that attacks Christianity and seeks to diminish its influence.

The European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF) has published a report claiming that Europe is suffering from a rise in religious “anti-feminist” groups. The report was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and George Soros.

Hungarian Ministerial Commissioner, Bernadett Petri, said the report was yet more evidence of the EU’s slide into godlessness. Speaking to Hungary Today, she described it as “an openly anti-Christian piece of work.”

The report, she says, presents conservative Christianity and churches as a kind of counter-revolutionary force against “radical gender and LGBTQ+ movements” like the EPF.

Petri praised the role of churches and Christian values in Europe, saying they were the bedrock of society, providing education, social services and family support over the centuries.

“I believe that this organization [the EPF] is actually afraid that those who believe in God, family, country, and traditions will regain strength and build society on these values. It is important to ask the question: why are they afraid of this?”

Petri was herself named in the report as someone who was part of the “extremist” network threatening progressive values in Europe.

“When I saw my name in this document, I was actually proud to be included. It means that I am doing something right — after all, if I were not doing it well, visibly or effectively, they would not try to blacklist me at this level," she said.

“On the other hand, I find it very dictatorial to list people and organizations that stand on the side of Christianity, especially for representing traditional values.”

The report also targeted ADF International, a Christian legal advocacy group. Paul Coleman, director of the group, told Hungary Today, “EPF targets ADF International because our legal advocacy is effective in defending life, parental rights, free expression, and other fundamental freedoms across the globe.”

He added, “The more they try to silence us and other like-minded organizations working in defense of fundamental freedoms, the clearer it becomes that our work is making a difference in Europe and beyond.”

This article was originally published at Christian Today