Evangelical groups deploy relief teams after Texas floods claim more than 100 lives

Christian aid agency Samaritan’s Purse, through its North American Ministries, and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s Rapid Response Team (BGEA-RRT) have jointly deployed staff and equipment to support communities devastated by severe flooding in central Texas, which tragically left more than 100 dead, including girls attending a Christian summer camp.

Reports recorded flood deaths in Kerr County, as well as Burnet County, Kendall County, Travis County, Tom Green County and Williamson County.

The heavy rains causing flash flooding first hit Texas last Wednesday. Officials confirmed that the flooded Guadalupe River, running from Kerr County to San Antonio Bay, eventually recorded a cresting at 39 feet “or more,” which surpassed the previous largest flood in the county in 1987. The river rose 26 feet in 45 minutes on Friday morning.

Kerr County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Sunday evening that search and rescue operations continued with responders from local, state and national organizations, noting that some rainfall was still continuing in the upper Guadalupe basin that afternoon, and warning people to be careful.

“We continue to have hundreds of officers, deputies, and support staff working every aspect of this emergency, along with air, water, K9, and other assets conducting search and rescue.”

The number of people who died in the flood has risen to 104 as of July 8, according to reports.

“We continue to offer our condolences to those affected, and we are working tirelessly to reunite families,” stated the sheriff's office.

Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls, established in 1926 and located on the banks of the now-flooded Guadalupe River.

“The staff at Mystic strives to provide young girls with a wholesome Christian atmosphere in which they can develop outstanding personal qualities and self-esteem,” according to the camp’s website description, adding that each summer, Mystic challenges its campers to meet the Mystic ideals: “Be a better person for being at Mystic,” as well as “Let Mystic bring out the best in them” and “grow spiritually.”

An announcement by Camp Mystic on its website says: “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly. We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level. We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected. May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us.”

The teams from NAM and BGEA-RRT have been working on the ground since Saturday, supporting local emergency management and church partners to support the “deeply hurting communities.”

Franklin Graham, President of both Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, wrote a Facebook post on Sunday about his personal intercession for the families affected by the tragic flooding.

“This morning, I joined Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem via phone from Alaska to pray for families gathered in a church in Kerrville, Texas, to await word about their missing children and loved ones,” wrote Graham. “I read Scripture to them and prayed for them, and Secretary Kristi Noem prayed for them as well. We need to continue to surround these devastated families and communities in prayer. Also pray for the hundreds involved in search and rescue efforts with more rain predicted.”

The official Kerry County website announced Friday that the area is “currently in a local state of disaster, due to extreme, life-threatening flooding that occurred overnight from heavy rains that fell Thursday, July 3, and overnight into Friday.”

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed “multiple fatalities”, and emergency crews were significantly “very active across the county responding to call and rescues.”

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order declaring a major disaster for the State of Texas, “resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding beginning on July 2 and continuing. I have authorized federal relief and recovery assistance in the affected area.”

A day of prayer had been declared on Sunday following an official proclamation the day before by Gov. Greg Abbott after the tragedy.

“The Texan Hill Country and the entire Central Texan region sustained an unprecedented tropical rain event this past week that resulted in massive flash flooding that led to the tragic loss of life … and our hearts as a people are collectively aching for the families of loved ones who are still missing or who perished in the floods, and for the first responders who are putting their lives on the line to rescue and recover the lost,” wrote Abbott.

Abbott lauded fellow Texans who waded into the floods “even while the waters raged” to help those in trouble: “Some to rescue and some to comfort, but all wanting to find hope.”

Prayer to God has been a source of strength and reassurance for Texans throughout the entire history of the state of Texas, added the governor. For that reason, the governor deemed it appropriate to declare the day of prayer.

“It is right and fitting that the people of Texas should join with others from across the country and around the world to seek God’s wisdom for ourselves and our leaders,” added Abbott. “To pray for God’s peace and comfort upon those who have experienced devastating loss, and to ask for His merciful intervention and healing in this time of crisis.”

“I urge Texans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers on that day for the healing of individuals, safety of our first responders and public safety officers, rebuilding of communities, and restoration of the region struck by this disaster,” declared Abbott.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.