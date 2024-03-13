Home News Ex-Chick-fil-A worker shares most ‘underrated’ menu items, ‘hacks’ in viral video

A former Chick-fil-A employee has peeled back the curtain to reveal some of the fast-food chain's "hacks" in a viral social media post, advising viewers on what overlooked menu items they should look for.

TikTok user Hailey Grant posted the video on Feb. 17 along with the caption, "I love my job so much."

"I used to work at Chick-fil-A, so here are some hacks or secrets," Grant said as she took a bite from a chicken nugget.

In listing "underrated items," Grant said that the Grilled Chicken Club "is so fire." But she said that its better with the honey-roasted barbeque sauce that automatically comes with the sandwich at most locations.

The club sandwich includes a lemon-herb marinated, grilled boneless breast of chicken served on a multigrain brioche bun with smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato.

In terms of breakfast items, Grant says that those who love the Chick-n-Minis should "drizzle honey on the inside." Chick-n-Minis are bite-sized nuggets sandwiched in mini yeast rolls with a honey butter spread. They come in two sizes: four or 10 pieces.

Grant also pointed to the Egg White Grill, a breakfast sandwich made of grilled chicken with a hint of citrus and served on a toasted English Muffin with egg whites and American cheese.

"If anybody came up and was like, 'What is your favorite breakfast menu item,' literally all of the employees, all of us would tell them the Egg White Grill," Grant, who didn't disclose what restaurant she worked at, said.

"Nobody talks about how good it is, and it [annoys] me because it's so good. I get that the Chick-n-Minis and Chicken Biscuit is good, but the Egg White Grill does not compare to them. It is so much better."

As for drinks, Grant said the diet lemonade and regular lemonade "taste exactly" the same.

"One is just like near no calories," she continued. "The other one is filled with sugar. We put so much sugar in that lemonade."

Grant said that employees "hate it" when customers "say 'my pleasure' thinking that they are going to get something free."

"That's just not true," she added.

But what is true, she said, is that employees "do have to say 'my pleasure.'"