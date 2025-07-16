Ex-Muslim shares biggest concern about Iran

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Motorists drive their vehicles past a billboard depicting named Iranian ballistic missiles in service, with text in Arabic reading 'the honest [person's] promise' and in Persian 'Israel is weaker than a spider's web,' in Valiasr Square in central Tehran on April 15, 2024. Iran on April 14 urged Israel not to retaliate militarily to an unprecedented attack overnight, which Tehran presented as a justified response to a deadly strike on its consulate building in Damascus.
Motorists drive their vehicles past a billboard depicting named Iranian ballistic missiles in service, with text in Arabic reading "the honest [person's] promise" and in Persian "Israel is weaker than a spider's web," in Valiasr Square in central Tehran on April 15, 2024. Iran on April 14 urged Israel not to retaliate militarily to an unprecedented attack overnight, which Tehran presented as a justified response to a deadly strike on its consulate building in Damascus. | ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

Christian Post columnist Hedieh Mirahmadi is an ex-Muslim with a fascinating take on faith, Christianity and the Middle East.

A Bible believer, she often shares what led her away from Islam and toward Jesus.

Mirahmadi joins the show to explain her take on Iran, the recent U.S. bombing of the nation's nuclear facilities, and what she believes could happen next:

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles