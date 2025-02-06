Home News Former Texas pastor arrested second time in 2 years on child abuse charges Timothy Nall accused of luring victims with candy in 2023 and 2025 arrests

A former Texas pastor and substitute teacher has been arrested for the second time in two years on charges involving child sexual abuse.

Timothy Daniel Nall, 70, was arrested Saturday by police in Tyler, located 100 miles east of Dallas. Nall was charged with sexual assault of a child before he was released on a $100,000 bond Sunday, ABC affiliate KLTV reported.

According to documents obtained by KLTV, the new allegations against Nall occurred in the fall of 2022, when Nall was still serving as the pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Mineola, located just north of Tyler.

The report says the allegations involve a young church member who claimed to have been assaulted multiple times in Nall's church office during church hours. The victim’s family were members of the church during the alleged assaults, according to the affidavit.

Nall was previously arrested in July 2023 and charged with a felony count of indecency with a child by sexual contact after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old member of his congregation. He was released on the same day of his arrest on a $50,000 bond.

In both the 2023 and 2025 arrests, Nall was accused of luring his victims into his office with candy.

Last month, the Wood County Sheriff's Office sought public assistance in locating Nall after issuing a new warrant for his arrest following revelations from recent counseling sessions with the child. In a Facebook post dated Jan. 31, authorities confirmed Nall had been taken into custody.

Nall has a lengthy history with the law, including a 2014 case in Alcorn County, Mississippi, where he was accused of felony sexual battery involving a minor while serving as the pastor at Farmington Baptist Church. That case ended in a mistrial due to an inability to reach a unanimous verdict among jurors.

In that case, Nall allegedly sexually abused a girl between Aug. 1, 2012, and April 28, 2013, when the child was between the ages of 6 and 7 years old. At the time, Nall was a pastor who was still on the payroll at Farmington Baptist, according to one report.

A search on the Texas Education Agency’s website conducted by CP on Wednesday found Nall is listed as “under investigation” on the state’s Do Not Hire Registry, which means “the matter is ongoing and the individual’s eligibility for employment has not yet been determined,” according to the site.

More than a dozen pastors from some of the largest churches in North Texas resigned or were fired in 2024, including four who were arrested on charges related to a sexual offense. Among the high-profile resignations were Gateway Church founder Robert Morris, who resigned in June after 54-year-old Cindy Clemishire reported that he began sexually abusing her in 1982 when she was just 12, and continued with the abuse for nearly five years.