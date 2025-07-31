Home News Ex-WWE owner Vince McMahon accused of reckless driving that led to 3-car accident

Former World Wrestling Entertainment owner and CEO Vince McMahon has been cited for reckless driving after allegedly causing a three-vehicle wreck on a Connecticut parkway.

State police issued McMahon, 79, a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving after he allegedly caused the crash last week on the Merritt Parkway while driving his 2024 Bentley Continental GT, reports the New Haven-based outlet WTNH.

Authorities say McMahon rear-ended a vehicle in front of him. His car then hit a median wood beam guardrail, which sent debris over the center median that a third vehicle collided with.

No injuries were reported, according to WTNH. In addition to the damaged cars, around 30 feet of the median guardrail had moderate damage.

McMahon, whose listed address is in Stamford, was released on a $500 non-surety bond, WTNH reports. He is scheduled to appear before Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26.

An individual identified as Barbara Doran posted to Facebook claiming that she was the driver struck by McMahon's car, alleging that she was "lucky to have kept control of the car" after being hit.

"I and the dog are mostly fine," Doran continued, adding that after she exited her car, her hands were "shaking for a good twenty minutes" and that, later on, she had a "stiff neck."

The accident occurred the same day as the death of Hulk Hogan, a famous professional wrestler who worked for McMahon for several years and helped to make WWE (previously known as WWF) a major brand. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died of a cardiac arrest at age 71.

McMahon offered his condolences on X, tweeting last Thursday that "Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world."

"He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon," tweeted McMahon. "His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled."

"He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'Train, take your vitamins, and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him."

The son of WWE founder Vincent James McMahon, Vincent Kennedy McMahon, took over the company in the 1980s and led the organization through multiple boom periods over the decades.

In 2022, McMahon resigned as the company's top executive amid high-profile allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2024, a former employee named Janel Grant filed a lawsuit claiming McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship and passed around pornographic images and videos of her to other men, including WWE staff members.

Grant also named John Laurinaitis, WWE's former head of talent relations and general manager, as a defendant in the lawsuit. For his part, McMahon has denied the allegations.