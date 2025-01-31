Home News Father of pilot killed in DC plane crash says his son was a Christian: He’s ‘right with Jesus’

The father of Sam Lilley, a pilot killed in the Washington, D.C., crash involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, says his son was a devout Christian, declaring he is “right with Jesus.”

The father said he's taking solace in his son’s Christian faith while mourning the tragic loss.

The day after Wednesday night’s fatal collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tim Lilley told News Nation he drew comfort from his son’s Christian faith. He referred to First Officer Lilley as someone who was “right with Jesus.”

“Sam’s right with Jesus, and I know where he’s going,” he told News Nation host Chris Cuomo. “We just need time. My family … and time. Lots of prayers.”

Sam was engaged to be married soon, according to his family.

His father described him as a kind man who helped others and was in a happy place.

“I was so proud when Sam became a pilot. Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep,” Tim Lilley wrote on Facebook. “I know I’ll see him again, but my heart is breaking. He was doing great in his career and his personal life. He was engaged to get married in the fall. It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much.”

Authorities reported that the American Airlines regional jet, operated by PSA Airlines, collided with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in icy conditions over the Potomac River. Emergency teams have recovered multiple bodies and do not expect to find survivors among the 64 people who were on the jet and three on the helicopter.

Before beginning his aviation career, Sam Lilley studied marketing but switched to flying after a short time in the workforce. Sam eventually joined PSA Airlines, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sam graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2018. The university released a statement calling him an outstanding alumnus who soared in his career.

Tim Lilley told Cuomo he learned of the disaster by watching news reports of a crash in the D.C. area. Initially, he didn't think it involved his son, though he was aware Sam was on a trip that might pass through Ronald Reagan National Airport.

He contacted Sam’s fiancée, who confirmed that Sam’s route included a flight to Washington. At that point, Tim Lilley said he realized his son had been on board and was unaccounted for.

Tim Lilley is a former Army helicopter pilot who served in the 1990s, flying routes that included the same corridor where the crash occurred.

Officials describe the accident as the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years and say a move from rescue to recovery operations began Thursday morning.