Home News Fellowship of Christian Athletes celebrates over 244,000 Bibles distributed in 2025

Quick Summary AI Summary Fellowship of Christian Athletes distributed over 244,000 Bibles in 2025.

The organization increased distribution from 219,000 Bibles in 2024.

Distribution occurred through FCA chapters in the U.S. and 68 other countries. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes distributed more than 244,000 Bibles this year, marking a substantial increase from 2024, according to the Christian youth organization.

The FCA distributed 244,650 Bibles at various events and meetings, up from 219,000 last year.

In an email to The Christian Post, an FCA spokesperson explained that the distribution was made through FCA chapters across the United States and 68 other countries.

A major factor in this significant achievement was the more than 900 FCA camps held worldwide, along with over 23,000 huddle groups and approximately 400 FCA sports club teams.

“Some of the primary spaces where FCA distributed Bibles are through Huddles, camps or outreach events such as Fields of Faith,” the spokesperson told CP.

“FCA ministry happens on campuses ranging from elementary schools to colleges, in pro and elite sports spaces, off-campus leagues and clubs, and in sports environments spanning traditional sports to outdoors, action sports, motorsports and all-ability.”

Another factor in the success of FCA's evangelism effort was their staff and volunteers, who “make an impact in their communities and various sports environments daily,” the spokesperson added.

“They are always ready to put a Bible into the hands of coaches and athletes when the opportunity arises,” FCA told CP. “The Bibles are intended to serve as the foundation for long-term discipleship, ensuring ongoing engagement rather than a one-time interaction.”

Ultimately, the FCA hopes that the large-scale distribution of Bibles will help to “deepen the faith and spiritual growth of coaches and athletes, helping them develop a stronger relationship with Jesus Christ and live out biblical values.”

The spokesperson referenced the importance of the FCA’s “E3 Strategy,” which centers on the ideas of “Engage,” “Equip” and “Empower.”

“FCA's overachieving aim is to reach coaches and athletes with the Gospel, help them grow spiritually and then enable them to help others do the same,” stated the spokesperson.

“We believe this spiritual foundation extends beyond sports, positively influencing teammates, schools, families and entire communities. By providing Scripture in multiple languages, FCA aims to make the Gospel accessible and culturally relevant worldwide.”

In 2019, around the time the FCA celebrated its 65th anniversary, the organization announced it distributed approximately 190,000 Bibles that year.

“Today, FCA is one of the largest distributors of Bibles in the world,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson in a statement at the time. “The Great Commission in Matthew 28:18-20 doesn’t only rally us, but it tells us to teach all who hear the message to obey.”

“How do we do this? We use God’s playbook, the Holy Bible, to share the life-changing message of salvation.”