Fellowship of Christian Athletes launches new app; 104,000 page views, over 28K users so far

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has launched an app to streamline its various ministry and discipleship resources, with more than 28,000 users thus far.

Known as the FCA Resources Web App, the online platform was launched last month to put the various offerings of the Christian youth organization in one place.

A FCA spokesperson told The Christian Post via email on Tuesday that the new app is “part of a broader ministry shift” and “not just a technological upgrade.”

“The timing reflects our goal to meet coaches, athletes, staff and volunteers where they already are — on their devices,” the FCA spokesperson explained. “With users spending over seven hours a day on screens, this mobile-first approach allows us to engage, equip and empower more effectively through digital discipleship tools.”

Although the FCA had previously offered online resources, these materials were scattered across numerous websites and other platforms, rather than being consolidated in one location.

“The new FCA Resources Web App consolidates everything, including Bibles, devotions, reading plans, discipleship tools and Huddle resources, into one unified digital hub,” FCA told CP.

“Unlike past tools, this web app provides a consistent experience across all devices, ensuring that coaches, athletes and volunteers access the same Gospel-centered materials anywhere, anytime.”

The key goals that the FCA has for the new app include centralizing all of its discipleship content into one readily accessible platform, providing interactive tools and study plans for small groups, and growing the worldwide outreach of FCA by offering its resources in different languages.

According to the FCA, from Oct. 15 through Nov. 11, the app has recorded 28,603 users, over 40,000 sessions, more than 104,000 page views, and the viewing of 41,053 resources.

When asked what they hope users take away from the app, the FCA spokesperson told CP that the hope was that users “encounter meaningful spiritual growth” rather than “just convenience.”

“The app is designed to help coaches, athletes and volunteers deepen their relationship with Christ, strengthen their discipleship efforts and stay connected to FCA’s mission,” they explained.

“Ultimately, our prayer is that this tool equips every user to engage, equip and empower others with the Gospel in any environment: on the field, in the gym or in daily life.”

The launch of the new app coincides with the national Christian ministry's annual multisite gathering across the United States, known as “Fields of Faith.”

According to the FCA, the annual gathering began in 2004 when over 6,000 students attended events held on school athletic fields in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, with around 100 youths making decisions for Christ.