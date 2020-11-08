This week in Christian history: ‘Festival of Reason,’ Asa Mahan born, first American Episcopal bishop consecrated This week in Christian history: ‘Festival of Reason,’ Asa Mahan born, first American Episcopal bishop consecrated

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything else in between.

Some of the things drawn from over 2 millennia of history might be very familiar to the reader, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Nov. 8-14, in Church history. They include France holding a “Festival of Reason” to celebrate anti-Christian policies, the birth of the first president of Oberlin College, and the consecration of the first American Episcopal Church bishop.