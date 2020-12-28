Filming of ‘God’s Not Dead 4’ to start in January Filming of ‘God’s Not Dead 4’ to start in January

David A.R. White, a founding partner of the Christian film studio Pure Flix Entertainment, has announced that the third sequel to the faith-based film “God’s Not Dead” will start filming in Oklahoma in January.

The film, White said in an Instagram video, will be called “God’s Not Dead: We the People.”

The Hollywood actor-producer said he is working on a script for the “next installment” of “God’s Not Dead.”

He also revealed that “God’s Not Dead 4” is inspired by the 1946 American Christmas family drama “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the 1939 American political comedy-drama film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” “I’ve always loved that movie (the latter),” he said, adding that after watching the 1939 film, “you can get an idea about what ‘God’s Not Dead’ is … this next installment.”

Directed by Frank Capra, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” is about a newly appointed U.S. Senator who fights against a corrupt political system. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is about a man who sacrifices his personal dreams for the sake of others in his community and his guardian angel intervenes as he contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve.

In a post on Jan. 20, Productionlist.com, a film and television production tracking service, said the third sequel of “God’s Not Dead” would be set in Arkansas in the early 1990s and that it was about “the most beloved pastor in the galaxy.”

It also said that the film would be shot in Oklahoma from Feb. 14, 2020, to March 13, 2020.

The first “God’s Not Dead” grossed $100 million after releasing theatrically on March 21, 2014. Based on a book, God’s Not Dead: Evidence for God in an Age of Uncertainty by Rice Broocks, the film is about a Christian college student whose faith is challenged by an atheist philosophy professor, who declares God a pre-scientific fiction.

Its sequel, “God’s Not Dead 2,” was released in 2016, featuring a high school teacher, who faces a court case for answering a student’s question about Jesus.

The third film in the series, “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness,” was released in 2018. It’s about five Texas pastors who were issued subpoenas for sermons on charges of violating the Johnson Amendment.

