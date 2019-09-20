Jeremy Camp's new album influenced by forthcoming film, ‘rough time’ he recently experienced

Award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp released his 11th studio album, The Story’s Not Over, on Friday and this new musical project was birthed out of a really tough time in his life.

Following the new album, Camp is gearing up for the release of a biopic feature film about his life, “I Still Believe.” The film will reportedly chronicle Camp’s personal story of “love, loss and faith,” and he said it has inspired his new music.

"This album series and what's been going on in my life right now is like, there's such a refreshing, crazy new thing in my heart that God's doing," Camp told The Christian Post in May. “A lot of it is because this movie has brought up a lot, kind of the journey back of what God has done in my life. It has been really incredible because I would say that besides my first record, this is probably the most vulnerable record that I've written.”

With 40 No. 1 singles under his belt and a career that spans nearly a decade, Camp said his new album made him reflect on all God has done throughout his life.

Some of the songs on the record, he said, were inspired by “a really tough time” he experienced last year.

"I wrote a song called ‘Father’ that I lay it all on the table and there's a part where I say, 'I'm on the verge of a breakdown.' I went through a really tough time last year, where there was just a lot of things going on. But God was my healer. Stuff like that where I'm going, 'I see why you were preparing me for this moment,'” he told CP.

His lead single, “Dead Man Walking,” which has been streamed 7.9 million times, is based on Colossians 2:13–14, which says, “you were once dead in the trespasses of your sins but you've been made alive, again because your sins have been forgiven.”

“It's this whole perpetual understanding of what God has done,” Camp explained about the song. “There's a lyric in the song that says freedom was something I never found, trying to find it 6 feet in the ground. It's a very picturesque way to say, 'When I wasn't serving the Lord, or whatever your situation may be, you're not going to find the freedom unless you completely surrender.'”

Camp recently wrapped the Hits Deep Tour with TobyMac this Spring and is now heavily involved in the upcoming feature film about his life.

The movie “I Still Believe” was made by the Erwin Brothers’, the producers behind the blockbuster hit, “I Can Only Imagine”. The film was produced under the Erwins’ newly-formed studio, Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate and is scheduled for a March 2020 release.

Camp’s album, The Story’s Not Over, is now available.