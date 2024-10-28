Home News First Baptist Dallas unveils ambitious plan to rebuild historic sanctuary after fire

First Baptist Dallas has revealed ambitious designs to reconstruct its historic sanctuary, which was devastated by a fire earlier this year.

First Baptist Dallas' Executive Pastor Jeff Lovvorn outlined the church’s efforts to rebuild during its service on Sunday.

“Our goal is to honor the past while looking forward to what God will do here,” Lovvorn stated. “We are committed to preserving the historic exterior walls of the sanctuary, and we’ve been working diligently to shore them up during this challenging time.”

The proposed designs feature a larger steeple, reminiscent of the original structure, and plans for restored stained glass windows that will enhance the worship space.

“The steeple has been a symbolic cornerstone for our church, reminding us that Jesus Christ is our true cornerstone,” Lovvorn added.

The new sanctuary will also include an elevated floor and a redesigned pulpit, which will be oriented on the north side of the building. This change, said Lovvorn, aims to create a more welcoming atmosphere for worshipers while incorporating modern amenities, including an expanded fellowship space, a grand staircase, and a new multi-purpose venue beneath the sanctuary.

Lovvorn said First Baptist Dallas is planning its largest fundraising effort ever, Mission 18, in order to bring its new vision to life by raising $95 million to support both the new sanctuary and other church ministries.

“We see this not just as a reconstruction but as a vision for the future,” Lovvorn emphasized.

Construction of the new sanctuary space is scheduled to begin in January, according to CBS News.

Following the fire, which occurred in late July, the congregation has rallied together in faith and determination. One congregant who's been a member of the church for 13 years expressed their grief over the loss but also their hope for the future: “It’s heartbreaking to see our sanctuary gone, but I believe in the church’s mission and the strength of our community.”

As plans continue to develop, First Baptist Dallas encouraged its congregation and the wider community to participate in the rebuilding efforts.

“This is our opportunity to make history for the glory of God,” Lovvorn concluded, urging members to pray and contribute to the cause.

The church’s leadership plans to provide ongoing updates and renderings as the rebuilding progresses over the next two years.

Founded in 1890, the historic red brick sanctuary of First Baptist Dallas was gutted by the fire, which originated in the basement and caused extensive damage, but somehow spared the historic pulpit from the flames.

Fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but arson has been ruled out.

The church has been a cornerstone in the Southern Baptist Convention, often described as the “Notre Dame” of the denomination. Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress, a former spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump, leads the congregation of about 16,000 members.

Reflecting on the fire, Dr. Richard D. Land, a former associate pastor and professor at First Baptist Dallas, shared his personal connection to the church in his weekly column for The Christian Post. Land recounted his years of service and the deep community ties within the church, which have seen generations of families worship and grow in their faith together.

Land said while the church's physical structure has suffered, its congregation's spirit remains unbroken. He told readers that the spiritual essence of the church is not confined to its buildings but embodied by its people and their faith.