Home News First Baptist Dallas named 'best church' in Dallas-Fort Worth metro area

Nearly 18 months after a fire tore through its historic sanctuary, First Baptist Dallas has been named the best church in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Pastored by Robert Jeffress, First Baptist Dallas announced this week that it has received the Gold Award from readers of The Dallas Morning News, who voted to recognize the church located in downtown Dallas for 157 years and now occupying six city blocks.

Jeffress, who has served as senior pastor since 2007, is known worldwide for his daily radio and television program, "Pathway to Victory," which is heard on thousands of stations and has been named the most-watched program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network for over five years. The church's Sunday morning service is also streamed on Fox Nation every Sunday morning.

With over 16,000 members in what is described as a "multi-generational church community," First Dallas offers three Sunday morning services, along with "discipleship opportunities" in both English and Spanish for all ages.

"We are humbled by this recognition and give God alone the glory for any and every good thing He is doing at First Baptist Church in Dallas," Jeffress told The Christian Post.

In addition to this year's Gold Award, First Dallas was previously honored with the Silver Award in 2024 and has been recognized among the Top Places to Work since 2021, including ranking No. 2 among midsize organizations in 2024.

The recognition is a welcome development for First Dallas, an influential Southern Baptist megachurch with connections to President Donald Trump and prominent Christian leaders. The congregation is still rebuilding its historic sanctuary after a four-alarm fire caused significant damage and a roof collapse in July 2024.

Jeffress said Trump sent him a note after he was informed that the church was engulfed in flames.

Trump, who previously spoke at the church on Dec. 19, 2021, sent Jeffress a note and "offered his help to do anything he could," Jeffress added.

When asked if he thought the church was attacked because someone was angered by his vocal support for Trump, Jeffress responded that he did not believe there was any connection.

"I don't believe my support for President Trump has anything to do with this fire," he maintained.

"This historic sanctuary that burned to the ground was the site that presidents visited when they came to Dallas. Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, President George H. W. Bush were all worshipers in that sanctuary," Jeffress told CBS affiliate KTVT about the 134-year-old church building.

Originating in the basement, the blaze destroyed the historic worship space but miraculously spared the original pulpit. While arson was ruled out, investigators said in September 2024 the cause of the fire would "remain undetermined."

After the fire, First Baptist Dallas launched its most significant fundraising effort ever, Mission 18, to bring its new vision to life by raising $95 million to support both the new sanctuary and other church ministries.