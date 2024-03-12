Home News 5 highlights from Tucker Carlson's conversation with Chris Cuomo Fired cable news hosts spoke for 2 hours

Political commentators Tucker Carlson and Chris Cuomo sat down for a two-hour conversation that aired Monday.

The two former cable news hosts, both of whom have set out on new ventures after being fired from their top-rated shows, engaged in a meandering exchange on topics that included their decades in media, the differences between the sexes, their disagreements over recent flashpoint political events, and what they've learned from their apparent setbacks.

Here are five memorable moments from their conversation.

'Tremendous power in conversation'

Carlson noted that shortly after Fox News unceremoniously fired him without explanation last April, Cuomo somehow procured his number and called him "completely out of the blue," prompting a series of conversations based on their shared experience.

Both men have openly attacked each other over the years, with Cuomo branding Carlson a "coward" and Carlson blasting Cuomo as "the single dumbest person every to perform on cable news." During their most recent exchange, the two maintained their civility, stressed the importance of conversing with opponents and lamented the ability of cable news to divide.

"One of the lessons I've learned is you have to think about how other people are being affected by situations, especially once you have pain in your own life," Cuomo said of why he reached out to Carlson despite fearing he would think he was calling to gloat.

"You know, I didn't want to make anything worse for you," he said. "But as you say, there's such tremendous power in conversation."

Carlson agreed and questioned whether "there are forces trying to prevent those conversations." Cuomo replied that a key aspect of what he called "the game" in media is keeping factions divided in favor of certain agendas.

"But look where it's gotten us," he said. "Nobody talks to each other anymore."

Cuomo, whose family Carlson repeatedly noted is one of the most prominent Democratic families in U.S. history, also pinned blame for the country's increasingly rancorous politics on the failure of its intractable two-party system, which he said is reflected in the 2024 presidential race.

"The fact that [Biden and Trump] are the choices — the fact that they're the choices and that the country sees that they are inadequate choices — only has one source, the party system. It has failed us. It's not the Constitution. It's not a creature of law. It's just tradition. Supreme Court said that in the 1970s. It's got to go."

Cuomo also expressed his desire to reach the dwindling number of those who have not dug in their heels on either side — or, as Carlson referred to them, "the winnables."