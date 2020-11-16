Pope, election security groups, John Bolton: 5 notable figures who say Biden won, reject fraud claims Pope, election security groups, John Bolton: 5 notable figures who say Biden won, reject fraud claims

Although the election was held Nov. 3, President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have disputed the results projecting former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner.

As of Monday morning, Joe Biden is projected to win the election, with 50.97% of the popular vote and 290 electoral points, or 20 more than the minimum required to be declared the winner.

Trump has pursued legal action regarding the results of certain swing states, accusing Democrats of widespread voter fraud, especially regarding mailed-in ballots.

“[Biden] won because the Election was Rigged,” tweeted Trump on Sunday. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

As the litigation continues and the College of Electors still has yet to meet to confirm the results, some notable figures have rejected Trump’s claims of fraud and recognize Biden as the winner.

Here are five notable figures who say that Biden won the election or that the fraud claims by Trump are unfounded. They include the head of the Roman Catholic Church, a conservative billionaire, and a pair of election security groups.