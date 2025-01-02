Home News Fmr. Episcopal Church head Michael Curry will apologize to family of suspended bishop

The former head of The Episcopal Church will have to apologize to the family of a bishop who was suspended under allegations of abusing his ex-wife and two sons.

Current Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe, who was installed last November, issued a letter on Monday announcing a resolution to a complaint against former Presiding Bishop Rev. Michael Curry and Bishop Todd Ousley, in his former capacity of intake officer for Title IV allegations against bishops, filed by the family of Bishop Prince Singh.

According to the complaint, Curry and Ousley failed to properly implement The Episcopal Church's Title IV disciplinary canons when handling the allegations against Singh.

Curry "has agreed to write an apology to the complainants, who alleged that he did not appropriately oversee the allegations against Bishop Singh," according to Rowe. In addition, Ousley "will also write an apology to the complainants" and will also "complete training in the Title IV disciplinary canons, which I will prescribe."

The decisions were made by a panel that included Bishop Nicholas Knisely, president of the Disciplinary Board for Bishops; the Rev. Barbara Kempf, the intake officer for disciplinary matters concerning bishops; and Rowe.

"We made this decision after reviewing an independent investigation that the reference panel, which previously included Bishop Knisely, presiding bishop-designate Bishop Jim Mathes, and intake officer-designate Mary Sulerud, requested last spring and received in late September," Rowe wrote.

"I ask for your continued prayers that God's power will bring healing and reconciliation to everyone involved in this painful situation."

The Singh family released a letter calling the resolution to its complaints "deeply inadequate," believing that the denomination's "repeated failures have caused immeasurable harm to our family and eroded trust in its disciplinary systems."

"The suggestion that Bishop Ousley, after years of holding a position responsible for overseeing Title IV for bishops, now requires re-training is both absurd and deeply troubling," stated the family, as quoted by The Living Church.

"It implies that he was never fit to hold the job he was entrusted with, an explosive revelation that calls into question every case he handled and the very decision to hire him."

Singh served as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester from 2008 to 2022, then was elected bishop provisional of the Eastern and Western Michigan dioceses in October 2021.

In April 2022, Singh and his wife divorced, with her and their sons later communicating with then-Presiding Bishop Curry about the alleged abuse they endured from Singh.

The Singh family went public with the abuse allegations in June 2023. An official Title IV investigation was launched, with Singh restricted from engaging in ministry in September 2023.

The Standing Committee of Eastern Michigan and the Standing Committee of Western Michigan said in a joint statement released at the time that the resignation was "a mutual decision."

In December 2023, Singh's family filed a complaint against Curry and Ousley, accusing the bishops of failing to properly follow the Title IV disciplinary canons regarding Singh.

Last month, Rowe announced that "an accord" was reached with Singh over the allegations, which included having Singh undergo mental health counseling to reconcile with those he was accused of wronging and to remain suspended for at least three more years.

A counsel representing Singh released a statement saying that while the suspended bishop "disputes the allegations brought against him," he was going to adhere to the accord.

"Singh voluntarily entered into negotiations with the Presiding Bishop to alleviate further distress, begin the healing process, spare all parties, other affected persons and the Church from the emotional and spiritual trauma of a full hearing on the merits, and bring much-needed closure to these matters," stated the counsel last year.

"Bishop Singh is grateful for the Presiding Bishop's devoted efforts to resolve these disputes consistent with the stated aims of Title IV and for his ongoing supervision and guidance."