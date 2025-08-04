Home News 'Thank you Jesus': CCM artist Forrest Frank says broken back is miraculously healed Singer shares update on injury after release of new single 'God's Got My Back'

Just two weeks after breaking his back in a skateboarding accident, Christian music artist Forrest Frank says God has miraculously healed his injury.

The 30-year-old Frank, celebrated for his No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums debut “Child of God” and hit single “Good Day,” shared the update Saturday with his 1.7 million TikTok followers, in which he claimed to be completely pain-free after he slipped off his skateboard and landed hard on his lower back last month.

The fall, as demonstrated by X-rays and a CT scan shared by Frank, resulted in multiple fractures to his vertebrae. In a video posted Aug. 2 with a caption, Frank said, “I’m pretty much convinced God would’ve healed me day 1 from all these prayers, but He wanted these songs & this testimony [to] come to life. Regardless, I’m here for it all…ruined for the ordinary. THANK YOU JESUS.”

In the video, Frank shared how he endured severe pain, relying on a back brace for support. However, on Saturday, he says he woke up and forgot to wear the brace, proceeding with his morning routine, including lifting his 2-year-old son, Bodie. “And then I realize, wait, I’m not wearing my brace? What is going on?” he said. Frank says he wore the brace as a precaution before getting an urgent X-ray.

The results, he said, were astonishing. “I have complete healing in my back. I have no fractures in my back. No sign of a fracture.”

While he was recovering, Frank wrote, recorded, and released a new song, “God’s Got My Back,” which was inspired by his injury and includes the lyrics, “God's got my back/ Even when I fall or get attacked/ God's got my back/ Even when I'm low and full of lack/ God's got my back … ”

Frank first teased the song in a TikTok video where he explained his songwriting process: “I think I’m gonna just sing whatever pops out, and I’m gonna build the chords around it.” Within three hours, the song was born and quickly resonated with his audience, garnering millions of views and response videos.

The quick turnaround marks a dramatic improvement from a video recorded from bed and shared last month in which Frank and his wife, Grace, are seen weeping and praying as they attempt to help him sit up.

“I’m stressing,” Frank said tearfully as Grace wrapped a towel beneath his arms to assist him. “I feel like I should just [lie back down].” Both Frank and Grace began crying in the clip before he cried out, “Help me. Help me, Jesus! Help me, Jesus!”

Moments later, Grace told viewers: “We just witnessed a miracle. Truly.” Frank added, “Every time we’ve fully focused our mind on Jesus … it hasn’t hurt.” Grace agreed, “Every time we’ve done it, it’s worked.”

After winning New Artist of the Year at the 2024 GMA Dove Awards and a Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for “Good Day,” Frank’s song “Your Way’s Better” sparked a viral dance trend and continues to linger on Billboard’s Top 40 Christian radio charts.

After rising to fame as half of the surf-pop duo Surfaces, Frank has since transitioned into a successful CCM solo career. Earlier this year, Frank explained to CP how his pop career compares to Christian music: “Jesus is my Savior, and I’m alive when I worship Him. Once I started making Christian music and worshiping Him, going back to making pop music is like air. There’s no substance in it for me personally. The fact that I get to wake up every day and worship Jesus and then just record it … it is so fulfilling.”

His next performance is slated for Aug. 7 at the Iowa State Grandstand.