FOX's 'The Faithful' reimagines Genesis through lives of Sarah, Hagar and more with star-studded cast

Fox Entertainment has announced the cast and premiere date for “The Faithful,” a major new biblical event series that reimagines stories in the book of Genesis through the eyes of five Old Testament women.

The series will debut on March 22, 2026, with a two-hour premiere, continuing in two-hour installments and culminating in a finale on April 5 (Easter Sunday). Episodes will air on FOX and stream the following day on Hulu.

Oscar-nominated actress Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”) will portray Sarah, while Jeffery Donovan (“Fargo,” “Burn Notice”) takes on the role of Abraham. Natacha Karam (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) joins the cast as Hagar, Sarah’s maidservant and the mother of Abraham’s first son.

Produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and distributed globally by FOX Entertainment Global, “The Faithful” is described as a "faithful dramatization" of Genesis, centered on the complex emotional and spiritual journeys of women whose descendants would shape the world’s major faith traditions.

The drama unfolds across three generations, focusing on Sarah and Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, the sisters Leah and Rachel. The network describes the show as "dimensional, dramatic, intimate, even surprising," with themes that include love and loss, the tension of marriage, the heartache of infertility, sibling rivalry, personal freedom and divine promise.

In the premiere episode, Sarah (Driver) grapples with the pain of barrenness despite God’s promise of a child. As famine and isolation test her faith, she orchestrates a controversial plan: urging her husband, Abraham (Donovan), to father a child with Hagar (Karam). But after Hagar gives birth to Ishmael, tensions rise as jealousy, heartbreak and power struggles threaten to fracture the family. The story then takes a miraculous turn, raising questions of legacy, forgiveness, and divine will.

Filming is set to begin this summer in Rome and Matera, Italy.

“The Faithful” arrives amid a growing appetite for faith-based content on mainstream platforms. Recent years have seen the success of multi-season dramas like “The Chosen,” the record-breaking crowdfunded series chronicling the life of Jesus, and Wonder Project's “House of David,” just renewed by Amazon Prime for season two.

Earlier this year, both biblical series remained among the top 10 series on Amazon Prime in the U.S., surpassing mainstream shows like the Emmy-nominated series “Fallout” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

In June, Wonder Project announced it will launch a premium subscription offering on Prime Video, including exclusive original productions by Wonder Project as well as a library of faith- and family-friendly programming.

Greg Laurie, pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship and founder of Harvest Crusades, applauded the increasing visibility of biblical epics and mainstream media, describing them as an opportunity for cultural renewal and biblical literacy.

“I think this is one of the greatest evangelistic opportunities in recent history,” Laurie said. “Millions of people through ‘House of David’ and ‘The Chosen’ are hearing Bible stories for the first time. No movie will ever take the place of the Gospel or the Bible, nor should it. But if it inspires people who've never read the Bible before or have no relationship with God to want to know more, then this is something we should be celebrating, not critiquing.”