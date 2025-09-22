Home News 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz declares his Christian faith: 'Proud to live for Jesus'

Former “Malcolm in the Middle” star-turned-racing professional Frankie Muniz recently declared his Christian faith, taking to social media to say he’s “proud" to "live for Jesus Christ.”

“Happy Sunday! I am proud to say I live for Jesus Christ. Who’s with me?” the 39-year-old actor wrote in an X post on Sept. 21.

Tens of thousands of people “liked” Muniz’s post, including “Full House” actress and outspoken Christian Candace Cameron Bure, who wrote, “Let’s GO!!! Praise God.”

The husband and father, who shot to fame as a child on the hit 2000s sitcom alongside “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, has become increasingly vocal about his faith in recent years.

In January, he posted an Instagram video of himself listening to the worship song “Build My Life” by Pat Barrett, followed by a shot of him being pulled over by a police car.

“Hilarious contrast of feeling good praising God, to being pissed off in the matter of minutes,” wrote Muniz. “All part of His plan so you have to trust the good and the bad.”

The actor, who has been open about his decision to abstain from drugs and alcohol, famously walked away from Hollywood in 2006 to focus on his family and professional race car driving.

“I had all the cars — I was a big car guy — so, yeah, I did get to experience a really amazing life in that sense. But all that comes at a super high price. Money does not buy happiness. Look at Hollywood — there’s a lot of miserable people, right?” he recently told US Weekly.

In August, he revealed he would be taking a break from NASCAR racing after he took a hard fall off a ladder in his backyard, causing him to break his wrist.

"The phrase ‘FML’ (Frankie Muniz's Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these. I'm disappointed to share that I won’t be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture," he captioned the Instagram post. "Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard. Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, ‘Do not sit or stand on top step.’"

"In hindsight, a taller ladder would’ve been smarter. While I’m gutted to miss the races, I’m grateful it wasn’t worse," he continued. "I feel for my team, who’ve poured their hearts into this season, and I’m thankful for @FordPerformance and their unwavering support. The doctor estimates a 6-8 week recovery, so I’ll be back in the driver’s seat as soon as I’m cleared."

Earlier this year, Disney announced that it would revive “Malcolm in the Middle,” and the reboot will include “original cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek on board to reprise their roles as Malcolm and his parents Hal and Lois, respectively,” Deadline reported.

“I think people will be surprised, in a sense, where everybody is and the story. But it’s only four episodes,” Muniz told The Hollywood Reporter of the reboot. “It’s hard to fit in 20 years of stuff into four 30-minute episodes, right? But I think people are going to be very happy with what they came up with.”