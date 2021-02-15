Frederick KC Price’s youngest daughter remembers him as her ‘first Valentine’ in touching tribute Frederick KC Price’s youngest daughter remembers him as her ‘first Valentine’ in touching tribute

Two days after her father's death from COVID-19, Stephanie Price Buchanan, the youngest daughter of the late Frederick K.C. Price, remembered the beloved televangelist in a touching tribute in which she called him her “first Valentine.”

“On this Valentine’s Day my heart is heavy...I never thought he would go to the hospital and never come home. I was waiting, praying, sending him emails to read when he got home. I planned on reading him all his birthday cards. I even planned his 90th birthday party while waiting for him to get better,” Buchanan wrote in a post on Facebook.

“I know he’s in glory, I have peace knowing that. But my heart...He will always be the absolute best. I will always honor him....He was my hero, my first Valentine....my heart broke Friday night and a piece of it went with him. I love you forever daddy. Your baby girl,” she noted of the Crenshaw Christian Center founder.

Price’s family announced that he died from COVID-19 at age 89 on Friday after a weekslong battle with the virus that has killed nearly half a million people in the U.S. since a global pandemic was declared last March.

Buchanan shared fond memories of her father, whom she called “the epitome of a great man” and who was a mentor to many.

“He was the ultimate teacher and not only with faith but with taking out the trash, not running out of gas in your car and coming home at curfew. There was always a lesson to be learned. If he showed you how to use the new TV remote you better listen to his full commentary on how to use it and where to put it back on the TV or you would get an earful about how you didn’t,” she recalled of her father, whom she described as organized, disciplined and honest.

“He was not two faced and as he often said ‘what you see, is what you get.’ He loved his wife and us kids and he protected and took great care of us. He was brilliant, a true man of God, always sharply dressed and he loved God’s people and wanted the absolute best for them,” she said.

Buchanan praised her father for starting his megachurch, which still boasts 28,000 members.

“I admire him so much for starting a ministry that birthed a community of worshippers that spans my entire life. People met their spouses at CCC, brought their kids up there, sent their kids to school there, met their life-long friends there, ministers started their own ministries from there. That is such an incredible, awesome, amazing legacy and I am so proud to be a part of it,” she explained.

Price founded Crenshaw Christian Center, also known as the Faithdome, in 1973. With a seating capacity of 10,000, the church building is recognized as one of the world’s largest houses of worship.

His fellow televangelist, Kenneth Copeland, who said he did not believe the virus would kill his longtime friend, responded to news of his death when he was informed by another of Price’s daughter, Angela Price Evans.

“Fred Price’s daughter, Angie, sent me a message last night saying ‘He’s gone’. I replied ‘No. He just moved.’ The wonderful Apostle of God is looking his precious Savior face to face. He’s there with his spiritual fathers, Kenneth and Oretha Hagin, Oral and Evelyn Roberts and list goes on and on,” Copeland wrote on Facebook Saturday. “Gloria and I will certainly miss him. Our love to Betty, the entire Price family and Crenshaw Christian Center.”

Price authored more than 50 books on topics such as prosperity, healing and faith. He also founded the Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools, the Ministry Training Institute and the Fellowship of Inner-City Word of Faith Ministries.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

