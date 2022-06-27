From praise to grief: How Christian denominations reacted to Supreme Court's abortion ruling

Several Christian denominations reacted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide in a Friday ruling upholding a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the nation's high court determined that the Roe decision and the 1992 decision that upheld Roe, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, wrongly label abortion as a constitutional right.

"Held: The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the syllabus to the majority opinion reads.

The decision has garnered various reactions from denominations and faith leaders, ranging from joy to sadness.

The following pages highlight reactions from denominations to the Supreme Court's decision to return the abortion issue to the states.