Judge says woman who set fire to church, sent death threats to pastor and his wife, 'possessed by demon'

A woman has been arrested after a church in Austell, Georgia, was burned, and officials say she sent messages threatening to kill the pastor and his wife. She faces multiple felony charges, including arson and making terroristic threats.

Investigators say the blaze consumed the congregation's building late on Monday, destroying roughly 20,000 square feet and leaving the structure in rubble, CBS News reported, citing court documents.

Fire crews fought flames for hours after they were called to Prayer City Eagles Chapel. Authorities found a plastic container of ignitable liquid at the scene and say the suspect entered the building without permission.

Pastor Raphael Grant said he learned of the blaze after a leader called him, and he drove immediately to the scene.

“I received a call from one of my leaders asking me, ‘What happened? Is everyone OK?’ She told me the church is on fire, it’s on the news,” Grant was quoted as saying. He said the building was destroyed and added that the congregation had only recently finished rebuilding after earlier flood damage.

“This is the house of God. I’ve been here for 10 years now,” Justice Asante, head of media for the congregation, was quoted as saying. Asante added that the members intended to continue meeting and that the building was an integral part of the church’s life.

Members said they had received threatening text messages in the days before the fire from a woman who had attended services there, and investigators allege those messages warned that the building would be burned and that people would be shot.

Jacky Tamo, the wife of an assistant pastor, said the texts included lines that the building was “gone,” and at first, members thought the messages were a joke.

The 26-year-old woman, identified as Aries Maliah Jordan, was taken into custody Wednesday and a judge said he could not set bond because of the seriousness of the charges.

“You have to be possessed by a demon to do something like that. You cannot be a logical, rational human being to do that,” Grant said, according to Atlanta News First.

Court records say the fire occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., and that the damage left the auditorium in rubble.

The magistrate court warrant lists counts including first-degree arson, burglary, vandalism of a place of worship, criminal damage, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and making terroristic threats, citing the alleged texts and the physical evidence recovered at the scene.

Investigators say the act could have endangered worshipers and staff had people been inside.

Crews from the local fire department battled the blaze for several hours.

The congregation has posted an online fundraiser on GoFundMe seeking $4 million to rebuild the facility and to replace damaged flooring, the roof, furniture and equipment. The campaign page, signed by Grant, says, “The God of heaven will give us success.”