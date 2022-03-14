Gift boxes help Western Christians keep small businesses, charities afloat in the Holy Land

NASHVILLE — When COVID-19 shut down much of the tourism that had supported local shopkeepers in cities across Israel, Itai Schimmel was concerned.

“So many businesses were closing down, businesses that relied heavily on tourism, especially American tourism,” he told The Christian Post. “The borders were closed, and people could no longer travel to Israel and have that connection to the land and bring the stories of the Bible to life in a meaningful way.”

To help meet this need, Schimmel launched ​​Artza Box, a curated box of goods designed to bring the Holy Land to Christians in North America. Artza delivers a quarterly subscription box that features products and gifts from artisans throughout Israel, helping keep small businesses afloat and connecting subscribers to the Holy Land.

“Every three months, you receive a box from a different region or different city in Israel. And then we’ll source all the products in that box from small artisans, businesses and charities within that city and within that region,” Schimmel said. “When you open the box, it kind of really brings that specific city in that specific region to life in an immersive, educational, fun way where you can share with your family and your friends.”

Previous boxes have featured Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Galilee and others. The latest box highlights the Golan Heights and includes chocolate, candle, herbal tea, an ancient olive oil lamp and jug replicas from the time of Jesus and more — all made by local residents.

Every box also helps support an Israeli charity, from a shelter for abused women to a nonprofit working with children with special needs.

“There’s a lot of Scripture inside each box, related to biblical history, and we tell you about the people that created the products as well,” Schimmel said. “It’s just this fully immersive experience.”

The response from both subscribers and shopowners has been nothing short of incredible, according to Schimmel. Since Artza launched in July 2020, the organization has sold over 50,000 boxes and raised over $1.6 million for small Israeli businesses and charities.

Schimmel shared how Susan’s House, a Jerusalem-based charity that works with underprivileged children, was on the verge of closing its doors when Artza placed an order for ceramic vases.

“We placed an order of 5,000, and the woman on the other line began crying,” he shared. “She said that just an hour earlier, the bank had called and said that if they couldn’t pay the month’s rent, they would be shut down. With that order that we placed, we gave them a lifeline for the next few months.”

To bring the flavors of the Holy Land to life, each box also includes a spice and recipe card — something Schimmel said has been wildly popular with subscribers.

“We love watching people cook real, typical Israeli foods that they wouldn’t necessarily normally cook at home,” he said. “We get so many requests for more spices and more recipes.”

In response, Artza recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for a cookbook titled Tasting Israel: A cookbook of food, family & faith. The book features an exclusive collection of recipes, history and stories told by 30 of Israel’s leading chefs.

“This isn’t just going to be like any other cookbook,” Schimmel said. “This is a cookbook with a soul. Israel is a melting pot of many faiths and heritages and cultures and religions, and Israeli cuisine reflects that. Israeli cuisine isn’t just one type of thing; it’s a bit of Arabic, European, Moroccan and Ethiopian.”

“The idea is to have 30 chefs from 30 completely different backgrounds bring their version of what Israel is to them, and kind of how they represent in food, and then share it with each other,” he added. “The book will be made up of 60 recipes. And it’ll be full of stories of the chefs and how they ended up in Israel, the land history, the biblical relevance of food, and where it is mentioned in the Bible.”

By funding this project, supporters will have exclusive access to live masterclasses, behind-the-scenes content, giveaways, new recipes, locally sourced artisan products and more. As of Monday afternoon, the Kickstarter campaign had raised more than half of its $50,000 goal.

Soon, Artza is hoping to bring its supporters to Israel for in-depth tours now that the country has re-opened its doors.

“We want to be the company that allows you to connect with Israel, connect with the modern-day people, connect with the modern-day country, but also connect to its history and to the stories of the Bible, and to see to the beauty of what Israel is,” Schimmel said.

He applauded Western Christians for their support of Israel, adding that Artza allows believers to support a country struggling to recover from the pandemic tangibly.

“I always knew Israel had strong support from Christians in America, but I was never fully aware of how strong that support was. It’s mind-blowing,” he said.

“Artza provides such a practical way for people to support people that are really hurting right now,” Schimmel added. “When you get to learn about nine small businesses that you’ve actually supported, and then every three months you get to get to know another nine from Jerusalem, then Nazareth and from the Judean Desert, you feel connected to the land and connected to the people. It’s a beautiful thing and helps strengthen our country.”