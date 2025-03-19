Home News 'God-fearing Americans' set to rally against planned 'black mass' at Kansas Statehouse Satanic ceremony a response to lawmakers who 'attack abortion rights'

A group of “God-fearing Americans” is pushing back against a plan to hold a satanic “black mass” for abortion rights at the Kansas state Capitol later this month.

TFP Student Action, a project of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, is organizing a protest in Topeka on March 28 against The Satanic Grotto, which aims to hold a blasphemous parody of a Catholic Mass in order to "dedicate the grounds and our legislature to the glory of Satan.”

An TFP petition against the event quoted the organizers as saying, “Join us at the Topeka Capitol building in Kansas as we dedicate the grounds and our legislature to the glory of Satan. We will be performing rites to the Black Mass and indulging in sacrilegious blaspheme [sic]. God will fall and Kansas will be embraced by the black flame of Lucifer.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

So far, the petition has garnered over 83,000 signatures across four petition drives in an attempt to stop the event.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive," Jon Paul Fabrizio, a spokesperson for TFP, told The Christian Post on Wednesday. "This outpouring of support shows that Americans still recognize blasphemy when they see it and are willing to stand up in defense of God’s honor."

The group plans to deliver the petitions in Topeka days before the event, “giving Governor [Laura] Kelly one last chance to cancel this abomination."

Last week, Kelly issued a statement acknowledging concerns about the event, saying that “I share those concerns,” but also that her office cannot stop the event.

“There are more constructive ways to protest and express disagreements without insulting or denigrating sacred religious symbols,” Kelly stated.

"As governor, I also have a duty to protect protesters’ constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression, regardless of how offensive or distasteful I might find the content to be. Since these rights are constitutionally protected, the Governor’s Office has limited authority to respond to such actions."

Instead, the governor announced all events scheduled at the Statehouse will be moved outdoors to the grounds surrounding the capitol building, and that “no protests will be allowed inside the Statehouse on March 28."

Calling the event “hideous and terrible,” Sen. Stephen Owens, R-Heston, also acknowledged, "Religious groups from various backgrounds come to the capitol on a regular basis to preach, pray and display. We cannot discriminate because we disagree."

“God is my King and no satanic ritual will change that,” Owens wrote March 9. “God is far stronger. His Peace and Glory will shine.”

Michael Stewart, the organizer of the “black mass,” told the Topeka Capital-Journal that the event was in response to lawmakers who “pander” to religious pro-life groups.

"This is a specific response to our legislatures continuing to pander to groups like the Kansas Catholic Conference and to Kansans for Life, where they keep trying to come back and attack abortion rights, much less other rights," he was quoted as saying.

As a counterprotest, TFP has secured a permit for a rosary rally at the capitol’s south entrance on the same day as the planned satanic event, where they expect several hundred people to join them from as far as California, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida.

"We will be joined by God-fearing Americans from all over the country,” said Fabrizio. “This protest is not just about Kansas — this is a fight for the soul of America.”

When asked why the group specifically chose the Kansas state capitol for this event, Fabrizio said he sees it as a targeted assault.

"Kansas lies at the heart of America. Both geographically and morally. It has long been a bastion of common sense and Christian values. That is exactly why satanists chose it," he said.

"They seek to provoke outrage and desecrate what is sacred, especially in places that still uphold moral order,” Fabrizio added. “This is a direct attempt to erode the spiritual foundation of our nation and normalize evil in the public square."