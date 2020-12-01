Gospel singer from The Walls Group comments after leaked video shows him kissing man Gospel singer from The Walls Group comments after leaked video shows him kissing man

Gospel singer Darrell Walls, a member of the popular The Walls Group, made his first comment after a video of him kissing another man leaked online.

Walls reportedly shared the video privately on Instagram with his close friends but the video leaked and is now circulating the internet. The clip shows Walls and an unidentified male smiling and laughing as they share a few words before they turn and kiss each other.

Following the video’s public circulation online, Walls deleted his Instagram account. However, he tweeted a message to God on Thursday.

He tweeted, “You Are Good, Oh Lord… You Are Good” after the video became public.

The Christian Post reached out to Walls but did not receive an immediate response.

Walls also retweeted a video of himself ministering at a worship service after the video went viral and he is heard thanking God for being such a good “friend.”

“...What a friend you are, to know my secrets and still love me like you do,” he declared in the clip. “I appreciate you ... Regardless of my circumstances, you are bigger than that.”

The brother and sister quartet consists of Walls (the eldest), Rhea, Alic (Paco), and Ahjah. They have been a group since 2009.

In a past interview on "The Terrell Show," Walls opened up about battling depression that led to thoughts of suicide.

“I also had the suicidal thing … you get yourself into some things … you just kinda start losing yourself. And you be like, wow, I don’t really understand, and I just rather not be here than deal with all this stuff," Walls confessed.

At the time, when he was 18, Walls testified that God spoke to him directly.

“He (God) said, ‘Give me a chance. I’ll show you why I have you here’ … and literally, maybe a week later, two people who didn’t know each other said the exact same thing to me,” he said.

The Walls Group is scheduled to be featured Tuesday on the OWN channel's “Our Own Christmas.”

