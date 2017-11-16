Gospel Singer Says God Removed Uterine Tumors, Gave Her a Baby

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Instagram/Blair Monique) Gospel singer Blair Monique Walker pictured with her musician husband Terrence Walker.

Gospel singer Blair Monique Walker is sharing a miracle with the world after the doctors who diagnosed her with uterine cancer were surprised to find that her tumors disappeared and a fetus had taken its place.

Walker, 31, took to social media this week to share a video of herself detailing the trying ordeal of facing the possibility of a hysterectomy last month.

"I was diagnosed with cancer of the uterus. October 12 my surgery was scheduled and I was supposed to go in and have a full hysterectomy," the singer said. "Mind you the pain that I had was so bad I couldn't even get out of the bed and go anywhere. My husband kept saying things like 'if you're sad its going to be bad and I would get so angry like 'why are you saying all of these nursery rhymes.'"

However, God had a different plan in mind when she returned to the doctor.

"... They scheduled me for a final ultrasound so they could measure the size of my tumors to see if they could just be removed without doing a full hysterectomy," Walker recalled before she began to cry. "When she called the doctor in, it was the surgeon that was supposed to do my surgery in a couple of days ... and he looked at me and said, 'it looks like your God removed all of your tumors and left you with a baby.'"

The singer who has provided background vocals for well-known gospel musicians like Earnest Pugh, Smokie Norful, Beverly Crawford and Ted Winn, posted her testimony in a live video on Facebook but said that it was reported and removed. Still, Walker felt it was important for people to hear about the greatness of God.

"My live video was reported and removed. This will be my last post for a while but I'm glad we were able to get this recorded," she wrote. "I know there are still some people who need to hear about what God can still do."